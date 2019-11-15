Truck Qualifying Canceled, Friesen on the pole

By
Briar Starr
-

Due to rain showers in the area and track drying efforts, NASCAR has canceled Truck Series qualifying. Therefore, the field will be set on Owner Points and sees Championship 4 contender, Stewart Friesen starting on the pole.

The rest of the top-10 includes newly announced Kyle Busch Motorsports and 2018 ARCA Champion Christian Eckes in second, Ross Chastain third, last year’s defending series champion Brett Moffitt in fourth, Austin Hill fifth, Johnny Sauter sixth, Grant Enfinger seventh, Tyler Ankrum eighth, Matt Crafton ninth and Ben Rhodes completing the top-10 spots.

Tonight’s race can be seen on Fox Sports 1, as it is the championship deciding finale in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. However, should persistent rain shower continue, an alternative starting time has been IF the Ford Ecoboost 200 is postponed. The Truck Series finale would be ran on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m./ET also live on Fox Sports 1.

Official Starting Line Up

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com
  1. Stewart Friesen, Championship 4 Driver
  2. Christian Eckes
  3. Ross Chastain, Championship 4 Driver
  4. Brett Moffitt, Championship 4 Driver
  5. Austin Hill
  6. Johnny Sauter
  7. Grant Enfinger
  8. Tyler Ankrum
  9. Matt Crafton, Championship 4 Driver
  10. Ben Rhodes
  11. Todd Gilliland
  12. Sheldon Creed
  13. Harrison Burton
  14. Austin Wayne Self
  15. Tyler Dippel
  16. Colby Howard
  17. Angela Ruch
  18. Jordan Anderson
  19. Gus Dean
  20. Natalie Decker
  21. Josh Bilicki
  22. Danny Bohn
  23. Joe Nemechek
  24. Jennifer Jo Cobb
  25. Anthony Alfredo
  26. Tanner Gray
  27. Parker Kligerman
  28. Tyler Hill
  29. Cory Roper
  30. Codie Rohrbaugh
  31. Ray Ciccarelli
  32. Jesse Little

Not qualifying for the race are Dylan Lupton, Spencer Davis, Derek Kraus and Camden Murphy. Josh Reaume has also withdrawn from the race as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here