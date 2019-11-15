Truck Qualifying Canceled, Friesen on the pole

Due to rain showers in the area and track drying efforts, NASCAR has canceled Truck Series qualifying. Therefore, the field will be set on Owner Points and sees Championship 4 contender, Stewart Friesen starting on the pole.

The rest of the top-10 includes newly announced Kyle Busch Motorsports and 2018 ARCA Champion Christian Eckes in second, Ross Chastain third, last year’s defending series champion Brett Moffitt in fourth, Austin Hill fifth, Johnny Sauter sixth, Grant Enfinger seventh, Tyler Ankrum eighth, Matt Crafton ninth and Ben Rhodes completing the top-10 spots.

Tonight’s race can be seen on Fox Sports 1, as it is the championship deciding finale in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. However, should persistent rain shower continue, an alternative starting time has been IF the Ford Ecoboost 200 is postponed. The Truck Series finale would be ran on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m./ET also live on Fox Sports 1.

Official Starting Line Up

Stewart Friesen, Championship 4 Driver Christian Eckes Ross Chastain, Championship 4 Driver Brett Moffitt, Championship 4 Driver Austin Hill Johnny Sauter Grant Enfinger Tyler Ankrum Matt Crafton, Championship 4 Driver Ben Rhodes Todd Gilliland Sheldon Creed Harrison Burton Austin Wayne Self Tyler Dippel Colby Howard Angela Ruch Jordan Anderson Gus Dean Natalie Decker Josh Bilicki Danny Bohn Joe Nemechek Jennifer Jo Cobb Anthony Alfredo Tanner Gray Parker Kligerman Tyler Hill Cory Roper Codie Rohrbaugh Ray Ciccarelli Jesse Little

Not qualifying for the race are Dylan Lupton, Spencer Davis, Derek Kraus and Camden Murphy. Josh Reaume has also withdrawn from the race as well.