Ford Performance NASCAR: FORD’S MATT CRAFTON WINS NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS)

Ford EcoBoost 200 (Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL.)

Friday, November 15, 2019

MATT CRAFTON CLAIMS SECOND NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP FOR FORD

· ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton delivered Ford’s first NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series championship since 2000 with his second-place finish in tonight’s Ford EcoBoost 200.

· The NGOTS title is Crafton’s third and joins Greg Biffle as Ford’s all-time series champions.

· Crafton’s championship completes a 2019 Ford sweep in the series after ThorSport’s Grant Enfinger won the regular-season title.

FORD’S NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS SERIES DRIVERS’ CHAMPIONS

Year Driver Car Owner Wins Poles

2000 Greg Biffle Roush Racing 5 4

2019 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing 0 3

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 – POST-RACE INTERVIEW

YOU ARE A 3-TIME CHAMPION. HOW DOES IT FEEL? “It feels amazing. It’s one step closer to what Hornaday has done, and they called us the underdog. I heard Bodine and everybody say I was the underdog and I didn’t have it. We fought harder. I guarantee you every one of these guys worked harder and this Menard Ford F-150 was fast tonight. The first run I was like, ‘Oh, boy we’re in trouble.’ But we just made air-pressure adjustments from there. We made a few adjustments to tighten it up because we thought the track was gonna be green it was gonna go away, but this thing ran flawless all night and the motor was very good as well and everything just went our way. I was praying there, ‘I do not want a yellow right here at the end of this thing.’”

AT PHOENIX ALL THE THINGS YOU GUYS STRUGGLED WITH STARTED TO TURN AROUND AND YOU DID THE SAME THING TONIGHT. WHAT MADE THE DIFFERENCE? “I guess I finally got out of the wheelchair and got up on the wheel and got it done. Like I said, I took a lot of criticism over the restarts and it was time to get it done now.”