TEAM CHEVY AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

FORD ECOBOOST 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

NOVEMBER 17, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

8th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Symbicort Camaro ZL1

9th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Nationwide Camaro ZL1

12th Daniel Hemric, No. 8 myblu Camaro ZL1

13th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

15th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

3rd Erik Jones (Toyota)

4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5th Joey Logano (Ford)

UNOFFICIAL FINAL PLAYOFF RANK (Following Round 10 of 10)

POS. DRIVER

1. Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

3. Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4. Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

This concludes the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series will kick off with Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 SYMBICORT CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

THOUGHTS ON HIS RUN.

“It’s really special to end the year with a top-10 finish. It’s been a hard year. We’ve changed our bodies and everything, just trying to get closer to the competition and working really hard. It was the first car we’ve had all year that’s been really competitive at these 1.5-mile tracks. We’ve had some good qualifying efforts, but we were racy tonight and that was good to see.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE MOMENTUM FROM THIS FINISH TO CARRY OVER INTO THE 2020 SEASON?

“You have to be pretty proud of that last finish of the season. There are a lot of different things for us as a team next year. Hopefully we can put it all together and just have a better year.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“The last three races, we’ve finished fifth, 23rd and ninth. So, we just need to be a little more consistent than we have been. Nights like tonight are kind of our M.O.; we ran 22nd half of the night and then get our stuff together, drive forward and pass a bunch of race cars. If we didn’t have to do that, the last two runs would have been quite a bit better I feel like. I’m proud of my guys for the changes they made. But we just need to be more consistent and start the races off better.”

WERE YOU AWARE THAT THE 24 AND THE 42 HAD ENGINE ISSUES DURING THE COURSE OF THE RACE?

“I wasn’t; it doesn’t really do any good to tell me. If it was going to blow up, it was going to blow up. Thankfully, the Hendrick engine department does a good job. It’s a bummer those two guys had issues. But they are doing all they can to make the best horsepower they can. Those issues out of our camp are really rare.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 MYBLU CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 12th; 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

TALK ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU.

“Yeah, it’s pretty special to say the least. I wish we were able to win Rookie of the Year and have a couple more solid finishes throughout the year than what we had, but about five or six years ago, myself and Ryan Preece somehow ended up tied with four or five races to go, so we knew we had to buckle down. And really proud of this group for doing that.”

“It’s tough for them, obviously, with me announcing my plans over the last couple days, a lot of those guys’ future is unknown. It’s easy for them to lay down, and they didn’t. They kept continuing to put their best effort in every single week. For the last three weeks, we were able to string three decent races together, tonight being one of our best of the year.”

“Just proud of those guys and the heart they continue to fight with. And a lot of really important people in our sport have been able to take these honors home, so I’m going to take pride in the Rookie of the Year title and look forward to the next chapter.”

