AXIAL $5,000 Truck Parts Giveaway

Win $5K for your F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra or RAM – Enter Daily until 12/31/19!

PAOLI, Pa. (November 19th, 2019) – ATTENTION F-150, F-250, SILVERADO, SIERRA, AND RAM OWNERS: this is your chance to win a $5,000 truck parts shopping spree on AmericanTrucks.com (AT). Sponsored by AXIAL, manufacturer of aftermarket lighting accessories—AXIAL makes LED lighting and an expansive range of automotive lighting offerings to make your vehicle look truly unique.

Even though AXIAL specializes in car and truck lighting, prizes are not limited solely to AXIAL’s line of products as the finalist can choose from any category on AT’s site including popular ones like Silverado Rims, and Ram Accessories.

The AXIAL $5k Parts Giveaway is an ‘enter daily’ contest giving participants a chance to enter every day to maximize their potential of taking home the grand prize. Enter daily, enter often until 12/31/2019—AT will select one finalist at random on or around January 7th, 2020. No purchase necessary, see official rules on entry form for complete details.

F-150 Owners enter here: https://www.americantrucks.com/axial-f150-parts.html

F-250 Owners enter here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f250-monthly-build-sweepstakes.html

Silverado Owners enter here: https://www.americantrucks.com/axial-silverado-parts.html

Sierra Owners enter here: https://www.americantrucks.com/axial-sierra-parts.html

RAM Owners enter here: https://www.americantrucks.com/axial-ram-parts.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.