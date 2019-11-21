GMS Racing Statement

STATESVILLE N.C. (Nov. 21, 2019) – “GMS Racing will not field a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry next season. We have decided that in the best interest of the organization we will put our complete focus on our Gander Trucks and ARCA Racing Series programs in 2020. We can’t thank John Hunter (Nemechek) and everyone that has been involved in our Xfinity effort over the past four years enough for their hard work and dedication to the organization. We wish John Hunter (Nemechek) the best in his future endeavors.” – Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing

ABOUT GMS RACING GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum, and Zane Smith. The team also expanded their competition to the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.