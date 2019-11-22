Auto Parts Retailer Awards College Scholarships for 2020

Turn5, Inc. Grants $11,000 in Q4 – Over $90,000 to Date

PAOLI, Pa. (November 20th, 2019) – Turn5, Inc.–the parent company of online auto parts retailers AmericanMuscle (AM), AmericanTrucks (AT), and ExtremeTerrain (XT)–has just announced their bi-annual college scholarship program winners. With their fall awards, the Philadelphia-area e-commerce business has chosen five students from institutions across the U.S. as recipients of scholarships between $2,000 to $3,000 each.

Introduced in 2013, the AM scholarship is an essay-based program where entrants are instructed to write about how they plan on using their automotive education to drive change in the custom car industry. Four winners were selected annually (two in 2020) —two each semester (one each in 2020), with each winner receiving a $2,000 scholarship. The recently announced winners will receive their awards in December, which will be applied to their spring 2019 tuition. Joining 20 previous student recipients of the scholarship are Josiah Dumitrescu from Kettering University in Flint, MI and Olivia Larson, a high school senior with engineering program applications in to several Universities.

In 2017, the AT Scholarship was created as a similar program to that of sister-website AM. The AT program is focused on students striving to contribute to the construction and building trades. Each year, four winners are selected for $2,000 scholarships (two for $2,500 in 2020). This semester’s winners are Jesse Larson of Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, WA, and Kevon Smith from Fayetteville Technical Community College, who are the third set of awardees since the program launched.

Finally, XT awards two $3,000 scholarships annually ($2,500 each in 2020), one in the spring and one in the fall, with $30,000 awarded to date. This November, XT chose Jordan Buslewicz from the University of Connecticut. Ms. Buslewicz joins nine previous winners who have received scholarships from XT, helping them to pursue a degree in Environmental Studies.

All 3 of the company’s programs are ongoing and renew with new applicant pools each year. Turn5 has awarded $99,000 worth of scholarships to students since AM launched 5 years ago and is looking for their next set of high school seniors or full-time university/college/tech students pursuing relevant degrees for Fall 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Turn5 Inc.

Turn5 is an award-winning e-commerce retailer founded in 2003, home to AmericanMuscle, ExtremeTerrain and AmericanTrucks.com. Employing more than 400 talented staff members who are driven and passionate about the work they do, Turn5 has received some of the most reputable business and e-commerce awards as a leader within the thriving automotive aftermarket performance niche. Located just outside of Philadelphia, Turn5 is focused on providing the highest level of customer service and an industry-leading shopping experience. Please visit https://www.turn5.com/ for more information.