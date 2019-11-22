Bluegreen Vacations To Sponsor NASCAR Cup Series Duel Races At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 22, 2019) – Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen Vacations”), a leading vacation ownership company, was announced today as the entitlement sponsor for the 150-mile qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

The races will be known as the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA. Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, the pair of 150-mile qualifying races will finalize the starting lineup for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, the prestigious season-opening event for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“The qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 have been an integral part of Speedweeks since the inaugural ‘Great American Race’ in 1959,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “The qualifiers’ history is rich and now we’re beginning a new chapter of that history, thanks to Bluegreen Vacations.”

“The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA will continue one of our cherished traditions,” Wile said.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bluegreen Vacations markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations.

“Having just been a sponsor of the Bluegreen Vacations 500, a thrilling semi-final race of the 2019 NASCAR season, we are proud to be title sponsor of the highly anticipated kick-off duels for the 2020 season,” said Ahmad M. Wardak, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. “We are pleased to be a proud supporter of NASCAR and look forward to sharing more of these experiences with our vacation owners.”

In addition to the title sponsorship of the 150-mile qualifying races, Bluegreen Vacations was named earlier this year as the “Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR.”

Tickets for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports venue and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of “The Great American Race” – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the “World Center of Racing,” boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, vacation ownership plan with approximately 219,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of September 30, 2019. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.