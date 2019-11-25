Wanna to Hit the Jackpot? What Are the Best City’s for Casinos

If you really want to win the jackpot, then you’re going to need to find the casinos with the biggest floor space. The type that is so big you can get lost for hours in them, or so luxurious you feel like you’re on another planet. If you aren’t one for heading out hitting the tables, then you can check out jackpot city mobile casino review and get an idea about what you can play just with your mobile.

When it comes to playing the games, it is going to matter how much of each thing there is – like video slots and gaming machines. And it probably pays to know just how many rooms there are because, of course, you’re going to want to rest once you’ve taken home the jackpot.

Ponte 16 Resort

If you’ve done your research, you’ll know that China is a hotspot for high rollers, big numbers, and Ponte 16 is the place to be. On the website, you will find that it is a 1.3 million square foot casino-entertainment resort. And 270,000 of that is the gaming floor. With 300 slot machines and 109 gaming tables, you are bound to find what you are looking for in terms of game experience. And when you’re hungry, there are a number of restaurants that you can check out.

MGM Grand Las Vagas

Potentially one of the most well-known casinos in the world. Las Vagas is known for its amazing nightlife and gaming. The MGM Grand has a floor that covers 170,000 square feet. It boasts a huge 20 bars, so you’re never far away from refreshments. And you can be sure you’ll get a room with 5044 available. As the 8th biggest casino in the world, there are 2,300 gaming machines and 178 card tables. If you are feeling particularly flush, you can book in the Skyloft and have a $400,000 car pick you up from the airport, and a dedicated 24-hr a day butler service.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Combining gaming and relaxation, the Borgata is located in Atlantic City. The gaming floor covers 161,000 square feet. And while that doesn’t sound huge in comparison so some others, there are 4,100 gaming machines for you to try your luck on. With 17 bars and 2002 hotel rooms, you definitely have space to kick back and enjoy a few games. There are 285 card tables – which include poker.

Sun City Casino Resort

This South African location is sun-soaked, and it is located in the middle of the bush. The lush surroundings are something worth going for. The resort has four hotels, over 850 slot machines and 40 gaming tables dedicated to blackjack, stud poker, Punto Baccarat, and American Roulette. What makes this extra special is that you can head out on a safari with the resort.

City of Dreams

The City of Dreams, Macau, China, is a stunning place. It opened in 2009 and cost $2.1 billion. With a vast floor space of 420,000 square feet, it’s very well equipped. You’ll find 1,500 slots, 550 gaming tables, and that sits it firmly as one of the biggest. If you get hungry, you can head to one of more than 20 restaurants – the Michelin Star Jade Dragon is particularly worth a visit if you can get a table. The House of Dancing Water is something worth seeing while you are there. It has over 80 performers and is in a round theater with a pool that holds 3.7 million gallons of water.

Resorts World Sentosa

Costing almost $5 billion to build, it is one of the most expensive properties ever built. It has a huge 6 hotels, Adventure Cove Water Park, Marine Life Park, Universal Studios theme park, and the casino. It holds 500 table games, including blackjack and poker. 2,400 slot machines and electronic table games are at your disposal too. Each hotel has a theme, and if you want to splash the cash, then a villa with a personal butler and stunning views might just be for you.

The Kurhaus of Baden-Baden

Known as one of the most extravagant and oldest hotel-casinos. This casino was built in the 1820s, so it has the feel of Imperial Germany luxe. Most people head to Baden-Baden for the mineral springs and some RnR, the casino is one of the most elegant you’ll find. It has 113 slots and only 24 gaming tables. Not huge, but certainly worth your time.



When it comes to finding the casino of your dreams, any of the above will satisfy even the biggest luxury seekers.

