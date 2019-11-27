Monaco Grand Prix 2020: What to Expect

Monaco is a place of beauty, shopping, fine dining, and some of the world’s greatest luxuries. For these reasons, it’s a popular destination for both the wealthy elite and those looking to add some more luxury to their lives. Finding something to do while there is no complicated task; the hard part is taking it all in before it’s time to go home!

But there’s a lot more to Monte Carlo than meets the eye, and it’s often the location of choice for some of the world’s most luxurious events, like the Monaco Yacht Show, European Poker Tour, and the Monaco Grand Prix. Fans of these events make sure to book holidays far in advance so they are able to catch the action and see the sites as well.

If you’re all about the Grand Prix, below is a look inside the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix and some ideas for filling up any free time while in this magnificent place.

Monaco Grand Prix Schedule and Tickets

Fans have already started planning for this annual event, and ticket sales have commenced. No matter the vantage point they have of the race, the action is always promising. With 3,3337 kilometers of terrain to see, Monegasque’s track has a great view from any point along the way.

The dates are set for May 21 to 24 of 2020. So whether travelers find themselves there on that day for other travel reasons or make the race the reason for traveling, the action is sure to be intense. The competition is in for prime tickets as well, and with some vantage points already sold out, Grand Prix goers need to get their tickets well in advance.

Making it a Vacation

What better way could there be to spend a vacation than to catch one of the most anticipated races of the year and then take in the sites of Monaco, Nice, and explore the fantastic secrets to be found in the French Riviera? That one is easy — nothing. Below are some of the sites to see before or after the Grand Prix main event.

Monaco

When the track closes for the day, the trackside is a great place to start a tour of Monaco. Start the tour off with a stop at La Rascasse near the pit entrance for the raceway. After having a drink and discussing the day’s action, keep the party going as the streets come alive with Grand Prix parties throughout the town.

Make sure that Friday afternoon is free for a stop into MGP Live Fanzone and get an autograph from the racers or take the time to ask those burning questions about how it feels to take on those massive curves at such a high velocity.

Lastly, no visit would be complete in Monaco without a trip to the famous Monte Carlo Casino. Find out how casinos sponsor the action in the many races that take place around the world each year or take a chance and try your luck on the opulent casino floor.

Nice

If you’re also interested in the art and culture of the region, make sure there is an excursion to Nice planned in the itinerary. With magnificent modern collections, impressionist works, and Renaissance works to excite Michelangelo himself, museums like Musée National Message Biblique Marc Chagall and Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain will provide hours of masterpieces to admire.

Another picturesque view is available with a trek up Castle Hill. With an eagle eye’s view of the magnificent beauty below, a climb up to the castle ruins will excite any nature lover. Spend some time exploring the ruins of this 11th-century Citadel and discover the history that lies within the rubble.

No matter who the favorite is, whether Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, or one of the many others, excitement will be the ticket of the day during the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix. Find the perfect excursions to fill the before and after hours and turn this yearly event into a favored spring holiday.