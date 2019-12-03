Anthony Alfredo to Join Richard Childress Racing in 2020

Alfredo to pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

WELCOME, N.C. (December 3, 2019) – Rising NASCAR Next prospect Anthony Alfredo will join Richard Childress Racing’s (RCR) championship-winning NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2020. Alfredo will share driving duties with Myatt Snider in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” said Anthony Alfredo. “It’s every racer’s dream to drive for such an iconic organization like RCR. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped put this together, including my family, friends and our partners. This is a career-making opportunity for me, and I plan to take full advantage of it.”

Alfredo, a 20-year old native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, has emerged as one of NASCAR’s budding stars. He joins an accomplished list of racers who have competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the Richard Childress Racing banner, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick, among others.

In 2018, Alfredo competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, where he visited victory lane at South Boston Speedway. He ended that season fifth overall in the championship point standings, with nine top-10 finishes in total. Most recently in 2019, Alfredo competed in twelve NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series events with DGR-Crosley, where he earned two top-10 results.

“I’ve watched Anthony drive in the Truck series this past season and I’m certain he’ll do well in our Xfinity Series cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “RCR has had a lot of success over the years producing young, talented drivers through our development program. I believe that Anthony will fit right into that same mold.”

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Dow/American Ethanol/Symbicort Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program will include Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) as well as Anthony Alfredo in select races during the year.