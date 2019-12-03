Oscar Mayer Launches #MyNumber6 Contest

Oscar Mayer Invites Fans to Design Their Own Scheme for the No. 6 Ford Mustang, Which Will Appear on Track in Phoenix Next March

CONCORD, N.C. & CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH – (December 3, 2019) – To celebrate its partnership extension with Roush Fenway Racing, Oscar Mayer is inviting fans to share their love of quality meat by designing their own scheme for the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford. The winning submission will run on track next March in Phoenix, Arizona.

“At Oscar Mayer, we are always looking for new ways to feed people’s love of meats and what could be more awesome than seeing your own design speed around the race track?” said Matt Riezman, associate director for Oscar Mayer. “Whether it’s a car that encapsulates their love of hot dogs or a design celebrating the glory of sandwiches, we are excited to see the designs fans come up with for scheme of the No. 6 Ford Mustang.”

From December 3 through 31st, fans can submit an original scheme at MyNumber6.com for a chance to see their design on track at the FanShield 500 on March 8 in Phoenix. The winning designer and a guest will experience the race in-person with the ultimate race day experience, including a two-night stay, and fan zone and pit access.

Once the top three designs are chosen, fans will vote on the finalists in early January on Oscar Mayer’s official Twitter feed. More details on the sweepstakes, a link to download the design template and information on how the winner is selected can be found at MyNumber6.com.

The race in Phoenix will mark the first of multiple for Oscar Mayer in 2020, who recently signed a two-year extension with Roush Fenway in October. Along with the Oscar Mayer red and yellow displayed across the No. 6 Mustang this season, Oscar Mayer will bring miles of smiles to fans throughout the 2020 season with the help of the Oscar MayerWienermobile and the Hotdoggers. To keep up with the vehicle and see exactly what races it will be at, follow along at https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

For more information about Oscar Mayer bacon, Deli Fresh and hot dogs, visit OscarMayer.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history. In its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.