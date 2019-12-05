Cognito Motorsports Dominates 2019 Baja 1000

Cognito UTV suspension sweeps Pro UTV Turbo podium, scores Pro UTV NA class win

Cognito Motorsports had a banner year at the 2019 SCORE International Baja 1000, locking out the overall UTV and Pro UTV Forced Induction class podiums in a grueling and unpredictable event. Cognito founder Justin Lambert topped the field with an overall time of 21:00:42.687, beating fellow Cognito racers Wayne Matlock and Matt Burroughs in the Pro UTV FI class. In addition, Pro UTV Normally Aspirated class winner Kristen Matlock scored the third-fastest overall UTV time.

“The Baja 1000 is notoriously a grueling race,” said Justin Lambert, driver #2918, Pro UTV FI. “It’s a dream come true to win overall UTV in my Cognito/Monster Energy/Polaris RZR, and I’m also stoked for my Cognito teammates in proving that our product is on the podium for a reason. I love it when a plan comes together!”

Heavy rain forced the delay of the start of the race from Friday to Saturday, leaving SCORE officials the chance to repair some impassable areas. The wet and mutilated course posed an additional challenge for drivers in all classes, but top Cognito racers like Burroughs were able to conquer the conditions and come home on the podium.

“Racing for Monster Energy/Can-Am, we want results, and only use those products that allow us to reach our goals,” said Matt Burroughs, driver #2948, Pro UTV FI. “We have been using Cognito suspension for the last four race seasons without a single failure. This is a testament to Cognito’s superior design, strength and quality. The 2019 Baja 1000 was simply brutal and our Cognito suspension was up to the challenge.”

Wayne Matlock successfully defended his 2018 Pro UTV FI class championship by slotting into the runner-up spot. Matlock, who won this event last year, finished just under 19 minutes behind Lambert in his bid to defend the victory. He scored two podiums and never finished outside of the top five all season.

“Our Cognito suspension carried us to a 2nd place finish at the Baja 1000 and another championship in the SCORE series this year,” said Wayne Matlock, driver #2971, Pro UTV FI. “It has proven to be the most durable suspension and that combined with the fit and finish makes it the best we have ever used.”

For Kristen Matlock, it was her second high-profile win in Baja over the past two years. In 2018, she scored the overall UTV victory in the Baja 500, but this year’s Baja 1000 victory was her first in the longest desert race in North America. It was also her second win of the season after taking the top spot in the season-opening San Felipe 250.

“This year’s Baja 1000 was exceptionally rough,” said Kristen Matlock, driver #1954, Pro UTV NA. “But knowing that I had the most durable UTV suspension on the market from Cognito on my race car gave me the confidence to push harder than my competitors and end up on top of the podium in the Pro UTV NA class!”

Cognito is an industry leader in the design, development and manufacturing of high-quality, proprietary suspension, steering and chassis components for popular trucks and UTVs. With proven performance and durability in the most extreme conditions, under the pressures of competition, Cognito has quickly become a leader in UTV aftermarket products for enthusiasts and hardcore competitors who want only the best. Based in California’s rugged Central Valley, Cognito products are designed and manufactured in the USA, and available worldwide from our growing network of factory direct dealers, WD networks, and to consumers-direct through our in-house sales team and ecommerce platform. For more information, visit www.cognitomotorsports.com.