2020 INDYCAR START TIMES RELEASED; TEXAS INDY 600 REMAINS IN CUSTOMARY SATURDAY NIGHT SLOT

“America’s Original Nighttime INDYCAR Race” has been hosted on a Saturday evening since its inception in 1997

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 9, 2019) – As has been the case for 23 years, the 24th year of INDYCAR racing at Texas Motor Speedway will be a Saturday night special in 2020.

INDYCAR fans across the Lone Star State and beyond already knew the Texas Indy 600 would be waged for the 24th time on June 6, 2020. Monday the sanctioning body added a start time to the date, and it comes as no surprise that “America’s Original Nighttime INDYCAR Race” retains its spot under the lights in No Limits, Texas.

The race, won this year by 2019 NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden, takes the green flag at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 6 and will be available to watch on NBCSN.

Not only will the race, the second-longest continuous stop on the circuit, continue lighting up the North Texas night, it remains in its position as the ninth stop on the 17-race schedule.

Texas Motor Speedway has been known for its INDYCAR fireworks since its inception. From the Victory Lane scuffle after the first race in 1997 to the fact that eight series champions have won at Texas during their Astor Cup-winning season, the action is under the lights at Texas.

“There’s not a better track that you can probably win an INDYCAR race than Texas,” Newgarden declared after winning at TMS for the first time in 2019.

The Texas Indy 600 culminates the traditional INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway that begins with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Speedycash.com 400. That race is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. on FS1.

For ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the Texas Indy 600 and free for the Speedycash.com 400.