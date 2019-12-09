Nascar Cup Series – Best Moments

The NASCAR season comes to an end. During the campaign, there have been several moments of brilliance from many participants. It is safe to say that it has been one of the best seasons so far.

Did you know that the end of each NASCAR season provides a chance for reflection? If you’ve been to a race, you’ve likely seen pit crews in their pit box. They would normally wave to their driver as they pass by on pit road. But it was a different story for the pit crew of Richard Petty Motorsports. They wave to every vehicle which passes them on a pit road.

“If you don’t wave at them, you actually feel bad because they’ll make sad faces,” said one of the participants.

One of the biggest races after each event is for the spotter of the winning team to make it down from atop the press box. During the celebration, Spotter Chris Lambert made sure to get a picture with his driver. He often misses the group pictures. It was simply a moment to cherish.

The youth movement is also expanding in NASCAR. During the off season, the focus is on which drivers will fill what seats in Trucks, Xfinity and Cup. There’s equally a lot taking place for new racers seeking to reach NASCAR’s top levels someday.

For instance, Toyota Racing Development spends the end of the year assessing talent. They also decide what roles those drivers can have in the upcoming tournament. One of the most important members of TRD said on NBC Sports, “When I look at kind of that 16- to 21-year old group … there’s some pretty fantastic talent in that group….” He added “(Also) we’ve literally tested 14- and 15-year olds that I’m extremely excited about in the same way.”

It’s already time to start thinking about the 2020 NASCAR seasons. Yes, we have Christmas and New Years Eve/Day first. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about them. Especially how will the Xfinity, Cup and Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks series look like?

There will be some exciting changes to the 2020 schedule. Some of these include:

The first Cup race under the lights at Martinsville

The Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis will take place on July 5

The first-weekend doubleheader for Cup. It takes place at Pocono

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson made an announcement lately. The 2020 season will be his last as a full-time driver. How to replace an icon in a sport? Most importantly, with whom? But Car owner Rick Hendrick was ready with a response.

“I’ve already picked a guy,” Hendrick said before a dramatic pause.

“Jeff Gordon is coming back.” Everybody started to laugh.

But, no, it won’t be Jeff Gordon. Of course, many things will change before Hendrick announces Johnson’s successor.

