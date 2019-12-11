How to Make Your Car More NASCAR worthy

Most NASCAR fans have found themselves at a race daydreaming about being one of the drivers. While you may not have the spare cash lying around to buy your own NASCAR vehicle, they can cost upwards of $150,000, you can make your own car a little more fun to drive and show your love for NASCAR at the same time with these tips.

Improve your car’s performance

NASCAR engines are usually a V8, which isn’t really practical for a day to day car that’ll be doing the school run or trips to the grocery store. However, there are a few performance cars that’ll give you this kind of power, such as the Dodge Challenger or Chevrolet Camaro SS, which if you’re looking for a second car, might be an option for weekend trips or just for fun. In some states, you can modify your car with a more powerful engine, so you could find used auto parts in Utah and make your own tweaks.

Of course, NASCAR cars aren’t just powerful because of the size of the engines, there are all sorts of factors that make them race ready. If you’re not able to replace the engine, learn to do an engine tune up to increase performance and get a smoother, more efficient ride. Some people even buy a fixer-upper so they can tinker with it in their spare time and learn more about building performance cars.

Wrap your car

NASCAR cars are certainly more colorful and interesting than the average family car, and part of that is down to the graphic designs on the outside of each car. While you might not get multi-million sponsorships to drive your car around town, you can still show off your artistic skills and get something that suits your style.

The first step is finding a design you like. Some car wrapping businesses will have a load of generic designs to choose from, but if you want something unique, there are lots of designers on sites such as Fiverr who’ll create something just for you. It’s usually pretty cheap to get your car wrapped, or you can do it yourself at home, but it’s important to follow the steps carefully so you don’t end up with bubbles or damage the paintwork underneath.

Customize your car’s interior

When you look inside a NASCAR racing car, you’ll notice it’s full of buttons, wires and gadgets, most of which you wouldn’t use on a regular car. However, you can get a bit of that NASCAR style by customizing your car’s interior. Consider adding some leather car seat covers, which will make you feel like you’re in a racecar or add some luxury touches such as chrome trims or new panels. You could even upgrade your car with a new entertainment system so you can blast those driving songs when you take road trips.

Until you can afford your own NASCAR car, there are lots of ways to upgrade your own vehicle, making it more fun to drive and ensuring it turns heads wherever you go.