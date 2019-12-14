Logano finds the casino at Las Vegas

Joey Logano won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“What a great race. Brad and I were so evenly matched, and you just can’t drive away (with the lead). In the last five or six laps, Brad was catching me so quick, and I got stuck behind a lapped car. Man, it was so close. Lots of fun – my heart’s still running hard.”

Teammate Brad Keselowski came up one spot short of going back to back to win two of the first three races of the season. Team Penske finished 1-2.

“It was a good battle,” Keselowski said. “We were both running really hard on the top. It seemed to come down to what the lapped cars were going to do. The lapped cars screwed the leader, and the second-place guy got a really good run. It happened over and over again.”

Kyle Busch was able to recover from a pit road speeding penalty and a six second deficit to the leaders to pass Kevin Harvick for third. Time ran out and Busch was three spots short of the weekend sweep across all three NASCAR touring series.

“I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road,” Busch said disappointed after a green flag pit road speeding penalty during Stage 2. “Trying to make up time and just ruined it for us.”

New schedule in 2020

The Spring NASCAR Weekend hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Feb. 20-23. The World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs race will be held on Friday, Sept. 25.

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new sponsor Alsco for the 27th race of the season as title sponsor of Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Sept. 26, 2020, NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The 200-lap race will be televised live on NBC Sports Network.

The South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday, Sept. 27.