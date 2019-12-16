AMS announces updated pricing for coveted Trackside camping options

HAMPTON, Ga. (Dec. 16, 2019) – Atlanta Motor Speedway is making its most highly sought camping locations more financially accessible to NASCAR fans.

Prices for the Speedway’s full-hookup RV spaces perched alongside the track in Turn One and in the Trackside Terrace on the backstretch have been reduced by $500 for the 2020 NASCAR weekend.

With the more affordable pricing, AMS is putting these coveted RV spaces and the unique views they provide within the budget of more fans. Additionally, campers who already enjoy setting up their home away from home in one of these vantage points will now have room in their budget to add more great perks to their race weekend experience like a pre-race pit pass or a scanner and headset rental.

The open garages are the tenth improvement to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15, 2020.

Tickets and camping locations for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now. Call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com to buy at the best price today.