Tuning Your Car for Racing

Tuning a car is not as simple or as straightforward as you might think at first. Namely, the nature of the tuning is largely going to be determined by the ultimate goal, i.e. whether you wish to enhance the vehicle’s performance or improve its look. If you decide to tune your car for racing, then consider the following 5 fixes and upgrades.

Putting on racing wheels and tires

You are probably aware of how much deflated tires can negatively influence your car’s performance, namely the speed. In racing, where a split second can decide the winner, you want your tires to perform to their best and not slow you down in any way. That’s why there are special racing tires that are made with speed in mind, so be sure to buy them for your vehicle.

Furthermore, the rims are an important factor when it comes to acceleration because the conventional rims are too heavy and slow down the car. Like tires, there are special racing wheels made from ultra-light aluminum or magnesium alloy that make the car light so it can pick up speed faster, all the while making the racer stable to prevent tipping over.

Balancing the weight of the car

Speaking of the weight of the cat, ask anyone in Formula 1, for instance, and they will tell you that each gram counts. On one side, the car needs to be heavy enough so it has excellent traction on all four tires but on the other side, it shouldn’t be too heavy so it cannot accelerate.

You can forget all about stereo speakers, chromed steel wheels, and even the back seat. In fact, if you are really serious about racing, you might want to get rid of the passenger’s seat as well. Any additions to the car, like a roll cage, should be made from a light alloy, like aluminum. Finally, you can consider getting a carbon fiber body that is the peak of weight reduction but it does cost a pretty penny.

The engine: It’s not all about extra horsepower

There are engine cleaners, about which you can find more info at DrivrZone website, that help improve the performance of your engine but the issue is more complex than that. A clear engine running like clockwork with plenty of horsepower will not win races on its own.

In reality, adding specific enhancements for low-end torque and high-RPM performance is the real goal of car tuning. If extra horsepower influences the car’s performance, like steering, in a negative way, then it can be a bad thing! The car’s speed-to-weight ratio should be as balanced as possible since speed is not all about power but control as well.

A new set of brakes

Since your car will go faster; a lot faster, the old brakes aren’t going to cut it anymore. You’ll need to install performance brakes that are usually made from Kevlar or ceramic parts that form a brake system designed for high-performance racers. In addition, such a braking system weighs less than an OEM brake system but it is able to brake better and faster.

Bolt-on or permanent modifications

All of the modifications listed above can either be permanent or bolted on, i.e. temporary. Before you start tuning the car for racing, make the important decision whether you want the improvement to last or you just need them for a period and then you’ll dismantle them.

In this sense, bolt-on mods will probably prevent you from voiding your car’s warranty. Additionally, they will not hinder any future attempts to sell the car because a heavily customized vehicle will have trouble finding the right owner. The bolt-on parts you take away from the car always be resold for a hefty sum, amounting to more than they would be worth on the car.

As you can see, tuning your car involves weighing the vehicle down, adding racing tires and performance breaks, as well as extra horsepower that you can control. Before starting the modification process, decide whether you want the mods to be permanent or bolted down for future removal.

