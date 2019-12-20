Busch Beer to sponsor The Clash at Daytona

Anheuser-Busch and Daytona International Speedway announced this week that Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for the season-opening exhibition race in 2020. It will be the first time since 1997 that the race will revert back to its original name, the Busch Clash at Daytona.

Anheuser-Busch’s relationship with NASCAR began in 1978 as the sponsor for the Busch Pole Award. The following year, they expanded their sponsorship with the Busch Clash at Daytona. They continued to sponsor the event through 2011 but it went through some changes to the name including the Bud Shootout and the Budweiser Shootout.

The race has also undergone several format changes. The first Clash in 1979 was 20 laps, pit stops were not required and caution laps did not count. Buddy Baker won the first event in the No. 28 Ranier-Lundy Oldsmobile.

Daytona President Chip Wile spoke about the significance of returning to the original name, saying, “Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season. Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Nick Kelly, vice president partnerships, beer category and community, Anheuser-Busch, said, “Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future. We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

The Busch Clash will return on Feb. 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1 with radio coverage by MSN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It wil be a 75-lap/187.5 mile race featuring 20 drivers. Eligible drivers are 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash winners who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time in 2019 and the 2019 Cup Series Playoff drivers.

