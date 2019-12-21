Joey Gase to drive for Rick Ware Racing in 2020

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that they will welcome Joey Gase to their NASCAR Cup Series team lineup in 2020 beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The 26-year-old has competed in all three national series while his main focus has been the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he has run a full-time schedule since 2014. In 2019, Gase scored six top-20 finishes with a best finish of 16th at Daytona International Speedway in February.

He has also managed to gain experience in the Cup Series, with 41 starts since 2014. In 11 Cup Series races this year his best Cup Series finish was 27th at the Daytona Coke Zero Sugar 400 in July.

His crew chief has not been announced but you can be certain that the entire organization is gearing up for Gase's first full-time season in the Cup Series and assembling the team and tools he will need to find success.

Team owner, Rick Ware, is anticipating a great season.

“I am excited to have Joey Gase join the Rick Ware Racing family in 2020. Joey and his family are great people, whose values align perfectly with RWR. I am looking forward to growing our team and having a great season next year.

Gase called the opportunity, “a dream come true.”

“I am very excited to be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home for 2020. It’s a dream come true to be able to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. It has been a dream of not only mine but my whole family ever since I can remember and it’s taken a lot of hard work and sacrifices to get me here. I feel very fortunate to be able to say this and can’t thank Rick, Lisa and everyone at RWR enough for this opportunity, and all of our partners for making it possible.

“December has been an amazing month that God has blessed me with so far. I started the month with Caitlin and I’s one year wedding anniversary, and then a few days later the birth of our twins (Carson & Jace), now this. Daytona can’t come soon enough.”

Gase will bring along some of his sponsors, such as Donate Life and OPO partners, EFX Corporation, Page Construction, Agri Supply, The Racing Warehouse, SAFE, ProMaster and Eternal Fan and hopes to attract new sponsors as well.



“I am very fortunate to have so many great, loyal partners with me,” Gase said, “and they are all passionate about raising awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation and honoring donor heroes, like my mom, which is something that is very important to my family and me.”