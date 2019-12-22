AmericanMuscle Tech Guides—Mustang Suspension Overview

PAOLI, Pa. (December 18th, 2019) – Whether your Mustang is used in straight lines or to carve corners, an optimal suspension setup catered to your driving style will help improve overall performance and drivability. Lowering the center of gravity, eliminating wheel hop, and correcting bump steer are some of the countless benefits that come with upgrading the suspension on Ford Mustangs.

Whether your Mustang has a live axle or independent rear setup, understanding suspension basics like alignment, component terminology, and common issues is highly useful before or after your vehicle has been modified. To inform Mustang owners everywhere, the experts at AmericanMuscle (AM) have compiled their definitive guide to Mustang suspension.

Including assets like animated infographics, video, and imagery, AM’s suspension tech guide has everything you need to know about Mustang suspension from “what is an independent rear suspension?”, to “what do Mustang suspension bushings do?”.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustang-suspension-upgrade-guide.html

