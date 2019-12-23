Autosport International is back from 10th till the 13th of January 2020. This four-day affair consists of two- day trade show for a two-day public show and industry professionals. This event will be organised in Birmingham, UK at the NEC.

This show has up to 63,000 public visitors and 32,000 trade visitors. The show consists of many categories of off-road motor racing which also includes Formula One, BTCC and 24 Hours of Le Mans. For extra entertainment, the show has a “Live Action Arena”. This is where spectators can watch motorsports which include stunts. You can find the car show in Magazines, for instance, Motosports News and Autosports and even while playing games like Harley Davidson Slot at Lucky Pants Bingo.

Autosport International is also considered as a platform for companies to exhibit their most recent innovations. The Product Showcase Awards invites exhibitors to submit their products to go in front of an expert panel of judges.

Trade only days will take place on the 9th and 10th of January. These days are for the members to trade, connect and talk about business. What’s new for 2020 is the Motorsport Engineering Business Forum. This means that a group of industries and the leaders will discuss how the past technological advances will make an advance to the industry. For instance, new ideas on how to shape the future of motorsport.

The Public days’ will start on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th. This event will open its doors to the public. So, if you are a fan of motorsport, this is a must. You will see the fastest cars; you can ask questions and get autographs.

James Allen the Motorsport Network president said: “The WRC season launch is one of the undoubted highlights of the Autosport International Show. It’s increasingly rare for world championship level motorsport to offer fans such access to cars and stars. We are thrilled that the WRC has continued the initiative to open their season launch to the public and give show visitors an in-depth insight into what makes the WRC so special. Just one week after the launch, the very same stars and cars will travel from Birmingham to the French Alps ready for the opening round of the series, the Monte Carlo Rally, which starts on January 23. It is truly an opportunity for fans to mingle with their heroes on the eve of an epic global adventure.”

Oliver Ciesla, who is WRC Promoter managing director said: “We are delighted to launch what promises to be another exceptionally competitive WRC season at Autosport International again. The first sight of newly liveried 2020 World Rally Cars altogether, along with drivers and co-drivers appearing with their new teams for the first time, will set pulses racing among the fans in the build-up to the opening round in Monte Carlo. Autosport International marks the kick-off to the international motorsport season and WRC Super Saturday will provide the opportunity for our stars to talk about their hopes and ambitions for the forthcoming campaign, as well as giving fans access to their heroes and cars. I can’t wait.”

