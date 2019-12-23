Having a braking system in the right shape is quite critical from the perspective of your and passengers’ safety on the road. So, it would be best if you fix any challenge that may occur. Whether the pedals feel spongy or there are leaks, all these indicate your brakes need attention. However, don’t panic over this. Some common problems are easy to tackle even if you are not a DIY expert. In this article, you will get small information about them so that you can deal with them efficiently.

Do you hear a squeaking sound when you use brakes?

Many people complain that the brakes squeal when they apply pressure on it. There can be multiple causes of this. For instance, the brake pads may not be desired quality, it needs lubrication, or rotors require resurfacing, and so on. If this is the case, then apply high-end lubricant everywhere, such as pads, caliper bolts, caliper piston, and rotors. If it solves your concern, then fine. Else, contact an auto repair Woodstock agency for assistance.

Does your car move to one side when you press brakes?

You can face this issue, not just because of your braking system. There can be problems with tires and suspension too. However, if it is due to brake, then check the calipers. Dust, moisture, and grime can enter the piston leading to rusting and corrosion. Due to this, the calipers may not move. All this happens because fluid pressure also goes missing. As a solution, you can check the piston and clean rust and corrosion with the help of a steel brush or wire wool. Once done, apply lubricant. It can be a lot of work for anyone. If you don’t want to handle it yourself, you can always talk to a reliable mechanic for assistance. He will either clean or replace the caliper as required.

In this context, it is necessary to make sure your front tires are fine. If these look worn out, replace them.

Is your pedal stiff?

If there is stiffness in the brake pedal, you need to check the brake booster. Booster keeps brake pedal flexible so that you can push it down effortlessly. However, if you are facing a problem, then you need to investigate the vacuum hose that connects the booster. If there is any issue with the connection, then re-attach the tube properly. Your brake should start working smoothly. However, if not, then it’s better to visit a trusted auto repair shop and get it fixed.

Do your brakes feel spongy?

It is one of the significant dangers, and you should avoid driving in such a situation. Your brakes may stop working entirely. When the brake pedal seems moist or touches the floor, it means your braking system is facing leakage. So, inspect your brake fluid reservoir first. If the level of fluid has gone down, you need to refill it and take your car to a nearby service center. Even if you don’t see any sign of trouble with fluid or leakage, it’s better to avoid the risk of driving. There can be an internal leak. So, take professional help instead.

Now if your brakes give you any problem, you probably know how to handle it better. And also, make sure to have a contact with a reliable auto repair center.

