First Five 2019 RAM 1500 Mods (VIDEO) | The Haul

Adam Picks his First Five 2019 RAM 1500 Parts

PAOLI, Pa. (December 26th, 2019) – Own a 2019+ RAM 1500 and not sure where to start when it comes to personalizing and modifying? AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Adam Maqboul recently produced his 2019 RAM 1500 themed video episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series. Featuring five popular RAM parts found in AT’s catalog, Adam eases the burden for ’19 RAM owners who are having difficulty selecting their first round of truck mods.

“Whenever we talk about the first 5 mods, my mind always goes to the essentials: high quality tonneau cover, aggressive and durable side steps, and a beefy exhaust. Picking the first 5 mods for the new RAM was exciting for me as I love seeing a variety of mods come together in a mini-build like this.”—Adam Maqboul

Parts featured: BAK Industries BAKFlip FiberMax Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, N-Fab EpYx Cab Length Nerf Side Step Bars, Rough Country 2 in. Front Leveling Kit, Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ P3 Tires, Black Rhino Barstow Textured Matte Black 6-Lug Wheel – 20×9.5; 12mm Offset, & Borla Stinger S-Type Single Exhaust System w/ Black Chrome Tips – Rear Exit

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-ram-dec-2019.html

