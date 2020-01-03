LeafFilter Gutter Protection Returns to Kaulig Racing as One of the Longest Running Sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

LEXINGTON, N.C. — (January 3, 2020) – LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ will return to Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the fifth year, since the team’s inception, for the 2020 season. With that, LeafFilter Gutter Protection is now considered to be one of the longest running sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Before making its mark in the NXS, Leaffilter Gutter Protection got their first taste of NASCAR sponsorship in 2014 with a NASCAR Cup Series team. They then exceeded their own expectations by signing on for 24 races in 2015, then full time in 2016. Team owner and founder of LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Matt Kaulig, started the gutter guard company in his home in Hudson, Ohio, in 2005 and has grown it into the largest direct to customer home products business in the United States.

“I am so excited to have LeafFilter back on the Kaulig Racing No. 11 Chevy for our fifth year, along with the same paint scheme we had since the very beginning!” exclaimed Kaulig. “We now have 68 LeafFilter locations in the U.S. and Canada and our employees, customers and partners are crazy excited for 2020!”

Justin Haley, who piloted the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet for all 33 races in 2019, will once again sport the LeafFilter colors on his Chevrolet for the 2020 season. In the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy, Haley earned 20 Top-10 finishes and four top-5 finishes, including a runner-up finish in the team’s first win with Ross Chastain at Daytona International Speedway.

“Having LeafFilter on my No. 11 car during my rookie season last year for all 33 races was awesome,” said Haley. “Now to have them come back to do my second full-season is a true testament to Matt (Kaulig) and his success. I am honored to be able to represent him and his company for the 2020 season.”

While being the primary sponsor for Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 entry since its first season in 2016, LeafFilter has earned 42 Top-10 finishes and five Top-5 finishes, as well as making the playoffs every year.

“Having LeafFilter on a NXS car for the last six seasons is huge for our brand, as well as Kaulig Racing,” said Jeff Beck, CEO of LeafFilter Gutter Protection. “LeafFilter offers the best gutter protection system on the market, and we are proud to take that mindset to the track each week.”

Justin Haley and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be on track for the first race of the 2020 NXS season on Saturday, February 15 on FS1 at 2:30pm ET.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. The micro-mesh filter is 50 microns fine – so not even sand can get through. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started in 2016. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.