NASCAR Cup News Jerry Baxter Joins Richard Petty Motorsports

Jerry Baxter Joins Richard Petty Motorsports

By Official Release
-

Richard Petty Motorsports Names Baxter as Crew Chief for Bubba Wallace

Welcome, N.C (January 6, 2020) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that Jerry Baxter will join the organization as crew chief of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., in the NASCAR Cup Series.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Baxter is no stranger to teaming with Wallace, as the pair worked together for two seasons dating back to Wallace’s time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. It was with Baxter that Wallace finished third in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver point standings in 2014. As a duo, Wallace and Baxter have amassed five victories, 14 top-five finishes and 25 top-10 finishes while leading 963 laps collectively, as well as securing three pole awards.

“During our time together, he trusted what I did as a crew chief, and trusted himself more and more, and we got better and better as we went,” Baxter said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and change is good. Having the confidence of Bubba and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports means a lot to me. I am excited about working with Bubba again, and the foundation Richard Petty Motorsports has in place with their group of guys.”

Since 2012, Baxter served as a crew chief in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series, building strong foundations for many careers. Most recently, Baxter spent the season on top of the pit box for the 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion, collecting four wins en route to championship contention in 2019.

“The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is a crucial year for Richard Petty Motorsports,” Wallace said. “As a team, we have made a ton of progress from my debut in 2018, and we are looking to continue that progress with Jerry calling the shots.

“He has been a great mentor, and even better friend, since we were able to work together in 2013 and 2014. I am excited to see him get this opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series, and use our past success to take this team to new levels.”

With 34 years of experience as a crew chief in NASCAR, Baxter has been atop the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series. He has scored victories in two of the top three series with nine drivers, including Wallace. In 2007 Baxter led his team to a runner-up finish for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and guided David Reutimann to his first-career victory.

In 2015, as a California native, Baxter was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

About Richard Petty Motorsports
A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

Official Release

Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model Lineup for 2020

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

USAF Thunderbirds To Perform Flyover at 2020 DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Read more
Other Series PR

Kody King Set For Full CRA Jr. Late Model Series Season

Official Release - 0
Reigning Bandolero Bandit INEX National Touring champion Kody King is set to embark on a new adventure this year.
Read more
Other Series PR

ARCA Menards Series West 2020 Schedule Announced

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series West will continue the history of one of the longest-running stock car series in the United States with a 10-race championship schedule in 2020. The slate will include visits to seven western states and include stops at some of the most iconic venues in the region.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

TEAM PENSKE ANNOUNCES TEAM AND CREW CHIEF CHANGES FOR THE 2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

Official Release - 0
Team Penske today announced changes to the organization’s three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams that will chart a new direction for the upcoming 2020 season.
Read more

