Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Other Series PR PENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, THE NTT INDYCAR...

PENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES AND IMS PRODUCTIONS

By Official Release
-

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 6, 2020) – Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.

“We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing,” said Roger Penske. “We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, INDYCAR and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running. Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Penske Corporation becomes just the fourth owner in the history of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has hosted the world’s largest single-day sporting event – the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race – for more than 100 years. Penske joins Carl Fisher, who built the track in 1909, Eddie Rickenbacker, who purchased IMS in 1927, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Company, which has owned and managed the Speedway since 1945. The iconic venue has also hosted NASCAR, Formula One and other racing series events throughout its storied history. The NTT IndyCar Series continues to be the premier open-wheel racing series in North America and is one of the most competitive championships in the world. IMS Productions is a leading video services and production company.

About Penske Corporation
Penske Corporation is a closely-held, on-highway, transportation services company whose subsidiaries operate in a variety of industry segments, including retail automotive, truck leasing, transportation logistics and professional motorsports. Penske Corporation manages businesses with consolidated revenues of more than $32 billion, operating more than 3,200 locations and employing more than 64,000 people worldwide.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend...

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S...

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a...

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

Wright Motorsports unveils lineup and livery for...

Official Release - 0
The final details for the Rolex 24 At Daytona Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R have been secured as the team prepares to begin its 20th year of professional competition in sports car racing.
Read more
Other Series PR

Taylor Gray to Compete for DGR-Crosley in...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Taylor Gray will rejoin the team for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Gray will drive the No. 17 Ford Fusion in the newly formatted ARCA Menards Series. Due to age restrictions, Gray will miss the start of the season. After his 15th birthday (March 25th), Gray will compete full-time in both the Sioux Chief Showdown Series and the ARCA Menards Series East (ARCA East) in 2020. In addition to his busy schedule, Gray will also pick up select late model races throughout the season.
Read more
Other Series PR

Hailie Deegan Transitions to DGR-Crosley’s Driver Development...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Ford Performance development driver Hailie Deegan will join the team for the 2020 season. Deegan will run the full 20 race ARCA Menards Series schedule in the seat of the No. 4 Ford Fusion.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

Official Release - 0
Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are officially on-sale today. And, in addition to the triple dose of action-packed racing, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all-new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience which debuted to raving reviews this past October.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend for Mid-Engine Corvette C8.R

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
XFINITY Series News

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Returns to Kaulig Racing as One of the Longest Running Sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ will return to Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the fifth year, since the team’s inception, for the 2020 season. With that, LeafFilter Gutter Protection is now considered to be one of the longest running sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL EVENTS-

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend for Mid-Engine Corvette C8.R

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL EVENTS-

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a New Era

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

Wright Motorsports unveils lineup and livery for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
The final details for the Rolex 24 At Daytona Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R have been secured as the team prepares to begin its 20th year of professional competition in sports car racing.
Read more
Other Series PR

Taylor Gray to Compete for DGR-Crosley in 2020

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Taylor Gray will rejoin the team for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Gray will drive the No. 17 Ford Fusion in the newly formatted ARCA Menards Series. Due to age restrictions, Gray will miss the start of the season. After his 15th birthday (March 25th), Gray will compete full-time in both the Sioux Chief Showdown Series and the ARCA Menards Series East (ARCA East) in 2020. In addition to his busy schedule, Gray will also pick up select late model races throughout the season.
Read more
Previous articleCORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend for Mid-Engine Corvette C8.R
Next articleSpring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com