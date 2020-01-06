Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April...
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 14: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Dent Wizard Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 14, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

By Official Release
-

Economical, Advance-Priced Tickets Available for GEICO 500, MoneyLion 300 & All-New, One-of-a-Kind Talladega Garage Experience

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are officially on-sale today. And, in addition to the triple dose of action-packed racing, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all-new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience which debuted to raving reviews this past October.

Fans can save on numerous ticket options with advance-priced tickets for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 26, as well as the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, April 25. The jam-packed weekend kicks off on Friday, April 24, with practice sessions for both events, along with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race.

For a limited time, these special, economical pricing options that offer huge savings are available by calling the track’s ticket office at 855-518-RACE (7223). There are also incredible 2-day ticket packages for Saturday and Sunday.

Kids 12 and younger gain FREE admission for the MoneyLion 300 and receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats for the GEICO 500, starting as low as $10. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and 2019 GEICO 500 victor Chase Elliott will try his hand at back-to-back victories.

With a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event, fans can reserve their pass and be a part the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which delivers extraordinary, “locker-room” access where they can be under the same roof that houses the NASCAR Cup Series race cars, teams and drivers as they prep their machines throughout race weekend. Admissions for adults for Sunday in the Talladega Garage Experience are just $89 ($95 race week) in advance. There are also special advance-priced offers for children 12 and under ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend and 2-day package options are available as well.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will also be treated to incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions. It puts an exclamation point on the family/fan friendly experience that also includes FREE Wi-Fi, access to the massive BIG BILL’S social club, Kids Zone, Game Zone, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas such as the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and the Clyde May’s Courtyard, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race. Fans with a pass will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line.

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket for the GEICO 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Talladega and Eastaboga Blvds. The artist will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options for the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and Value-Priced Concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Busch Beer Returns to Sponsor The Clash...

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced today that for the first time since 1997, Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The Clash At DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibition race will return to its original iconic name – Busch Clash At DAYTONA.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

ISM Raceway VIP packages to provide fans...

Official Release - 0
ISM Raceway is now offering four unique VIP packages for NASCAR fans looking to enhance their race day experience during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, including the Behind-The-Scenes FOX Production Package, Rollin’ With Rusty MRN VIP Package, Dos Equis Curve Premium Package and the exclusive President’s Package.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Darlington Raceway will be ‘Celebrating NASCAR’s Champions…Past,...

Official Release - 0
In year six of its award-winning throwback weekend, Darlington Raceway will celebrate “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” for its 2020 throwback campaign.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Jimmie Johnson, Daytona International Speedway Partner on...

Official Release - 0
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in the first race of his 19th and final full-time NASCAR season in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS announces updated pricing for coveted Trackside...

Official Release - 0
Atlanta Motor Speedway is making its most highly sought camping locations more financially accessible to NASCAR fans.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
Other Series PR

PENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES AND IMS PRODUCTIONS

Official Release - 0
Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend for Mid-Engine Corvette C8.R

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
XFINITY Series News

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Returns to Kaulig Racing as One of the Longest Running Sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ will return to Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the fifth year, since the team’s inception, for the 2020 season. With that, LeafFilter Gutter Protection is now considered to be one of the longest running sponsors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL EVENTS-

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Busch Beer Returns to Sponsor The Clash At DAYTONA

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced today that for the first time since 1997, Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The Clash At DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibition race will return to its original iconic name – Busch Clash At DAYTONA.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

ISM Raceway VIP packages to provide fans unparalleled race day experiences during FanShield 500 Speed Fest weekend

Official Release - 0
ISM Raceway is now offering four unique VIP packages for NASCAR fans looking to enhance their race day experience during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, including the Behind-The-Scenes FOX Production Package, Rollin’ With Rusty MRN VIP Package, Dos Equis Curve Premium Package and the exclusive President’s Package.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Darlington Raceway will be ‘Celebrating NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present And Future’ for Throwback Weekend during the first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Official Release - 0
In year six of its award-winning throwback weekend, Darlington Raceway will celebrate “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” for its 2020 throwback campaign.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Jimmie Johnson, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in the first race of his 19th and final full-time NASCAR season in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Previous articlePENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES AND IMS PRODUCTIONS
Next articleAMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com