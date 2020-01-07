Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Other Series PR Kody King Set For Full CRA Jr. Late Model Series Season
Kody King will embark upon his first full season in a late model by competing in the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series this year. (Adam Fenwick Photo)

Kody King Set For Full CRA Jr. Late Model Series Season

By Official Release
-

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – COLUMBIA, S.C. – (Jan. 7, 2020) – Reigning Bandolero Bandit INEX National Touring champion Kody King is set to embark on a new adventure this year.

King and his family-owned team are planning a full season of competition with the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series this season. It will be King’s first season of competition in a full-sized stock car.

“I’m really excited,” said the 12-year-old King, who is a Lee Faulk Racing and Development developmental driver. “Getting in a late model has always been the goal and I’m looking forward to my first opportunity to race one later this year. This wouldn’t be possible without my family and the support of Lee Faulk Racing and MPM Marketing. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

The Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series is for competitors aged 10 to 15 years old. The cars feature economical drive train and suspension alternatives as well as a factory sealed Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine, among other cost saving initiatives. The series competes on tracks three-eighths-mile and under in length, with most events consisting of eight-lap heat races and a 25-lap feature.

The plan this year is for King to contest the full Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series schedule while competing in a busy Legends car schedule across the United States. King will be driving a family-owned late model with additional support from the team at Lee Faulk Racing and Development throughout the season.

“Kody has proven he’s ready to take the next step and racing with the CRA Junior Late Model Series seemed like an appropriate next step,” said Michael Faulk of Lee Faulk Racing and Development. “Once he gets a full season under his belt in with the CRA, we’ll look to transition him into one of our limited late models next season. We’re confident this is the right path for Kody and we believe we’ll see him in victory lane in no time.”

King will make his Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series debut during the season opening event at Michigan’s Flat Rock Speedway on Saturday, April 25.

To follow Kody King on social media, visit www.facebook.com/KodyKingMotorsports.

—————

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing helps up-and-coming racers with career advancement and promotion while also helping companies form strategic plans for their sales and marketing needs. McCallister Precision Marketing also helps race teams secure sponsorships and build relationships within the motorsports industry. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model...

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
Other Series PR

ARCA Menards Series West 2020 Schedule Announced

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series West will continue the history of one of the longest-running stock car series in the United States with a 10-race championship schedule in 2020. The slate will include visits to seven western states and include stops at some of the most iconic venues in the region.
Read more
Other Series PR

PENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS...

Official Release - 0
Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend...

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S...

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a...

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model Lineup for 2020

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

USAF Thunderbirds To Perform Flyover at 2020 DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Jerry Baxter Joins Richard Petty Motorsports

Official Release - 0
Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that Jerry Baxter will join the organization as crew chief of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Other Series PR

ARCA Menards Series West 2020 Schedule Announced

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series West will continue the history of one of the longest-running stock car series in the United States with a 10-race championship schedule in 2020. The slate will include visits to seven western states and include stops at some of the most iconic venues in the region.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

TEAM PENSKE ANNOUNCES TEAM AND CREW CHIEF CHANGES FOR THE 2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

Official Release - 0
Team Penske today announced changes to the organization’s three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams that will chart a new direction for the upcoming 2020 season.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model Lineup for 2020

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
Other Series PR

ARCA Menards Series West 2020 Schedule Announced

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series West will continue the history of one of the longest-running stock car series in the United States with a 10-race championship schedule in 2020. The slate will include visits to seven western states and include stops at some of the most iconic venues in the region.
Read more
Other Series PR

PENSKE CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES AND IMS PRODUCTIONS

Official Release - 0
Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Encouraging Test Weekend for Mid-Engine Corvette C8.R

Official Release - 0

• Milner quickest of Corvette Racing drivers in GTLM pit, garage qualifying
• Steady program of chassis, engine, system improvements
• Weekend is a dress-rehearsal for season-opening Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2019) – Three days at Daytona International Speedway gave Corvette Racing an encouraging result with the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R as the Roar Before the 24 wrapped Sunday ahead of this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Read more
Other Series PR

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL EVENTS-

Official Release - 0
Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.
Read more
Previous articleJerry Baxter Joins Richard Petty Motorsports
Next articleUSAF Thunderbirds To Perform Flyover at 2020 DAYTONA 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com