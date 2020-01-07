Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Misahara Jewelry Joins Mustang Sampling Racing as an Associate Sponsor for the...

Misahara Jewelry Joins Mustang Sampling Racing as an Associate Sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi -V.R in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

By Official Release
-

HOUSTON, January 7, 2020 (Newswire.com) -​​Misahara Jewelry, recognized and admired for its superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and dedicated clientele, handcrafted in New York, will be an associate sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-VR in the 2020 IMSA WeaterhTech SportsCar Championship. Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that inspire its designer.

Joining the racing circuit as a sponsor is not a new marketing endeavor for Misahara Jewelry. Misahara began their love affair with racing in 2016 and has enjoyed success as the exclusive jewelry partner of the Ferrari Challenge in North America. Owner and Designer, Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, has embodied the essence of racing within her Collections as seen in stunning pieces for men and women including the Spinning Wheels cufflinks, the Rolling Onyx cufflinks and the Monaco GP cufflinks and ring all inspired by the Monaco Grand Prix.

Misahara’s synergy with sports racing has led them to expand their marketing strategy to include Mustang Sampling Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Series. Mustang Sampling Racing has enjoyed enormous success in IMSA, having won the WeatherTech SportsCar Team and Driver Championships in 2015, the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2018. This combination has created a natural fit for Misahara and Mustang Sampling Racing.

Lepa Galeb-Roskopp commented, “I have always loved adrenaline sports and over the past few years Misahara’s partnership with Ferrari has really connected me to the racing world. We are passionate about sports car racing and thrilled to be part of Mustang Sampling/JDC incredibly talented line up that gives us a shot at an overall win in the IMSA series, especially the 24 Hours at Daytona.”

“We are honored to have Misahara Jewelry join Mustang Sampling Racing and grateful for their confidence in this new joint venture,” commented Ken Thompson, CEO of Mustang Sampling. “This is an exciting time for Mustang Sampling racing as we enter into a new era with some extraordinary sponsors for the 2020 race season.”

Mustang Sampling Racing began a new Partnership with JDC-Miller MotorSports to field the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SprotsCar Championship. This new partnership brings with it Christian Fittipaldi as Mustang Sampling Racing Director to help ensure continued success. The full-season driver lineup includes two-time series champion Joao Barbosa and four-time Champ Car champion Sébastien Bourdais. Loïc Duval, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, will complete the line-up for the endurance rounds.

About Misahara
Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that its designer, Lepa Galeb-Roskopp is inspired by. Misahara creations are handcrafted in New York by experienced ateliers who have worked with some of the world’s most prestigious jewelry houses. The collections evoke the feeling of exquisite luxury, channeling a modern flare of fine jewelry marked by unique handcraftsmanship and the finest quality gemstones. Behind each and every piece lies a significant source of inspiration and a unique story inspired by the pristine elements of nature, as well as Misahara’s core belief in the fusion of cultures, ideas and philosophies. Misahara.com

About Mustang Sampling
Mustang Sampling, LLC is the innovator of Analytically Accurate® solutions within sample conditioning systems. We provide custom solutions of products and services globally to the Natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industries. Mustang Sampling continues to pioneer integrated control systems, allowing our customers to maintain phase stability from sample extraction at the pipeline through sample analysis. Our products are continuously improved and subjected to the highest quality standards which provides our customers with the best sample conditioning solutions. www.MustangSampling.com

Official Release

