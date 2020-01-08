Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Cup PR Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

By Official Release
-

CONCORD, N.C. (January 8, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.

“It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards back on board,” said Newman, who powered the No. 6 Ford back into the NASCAR Cup playoffs in 2019. “They will be on the car at Las Vegas and hopefully we can reward them with a strong run and a trip to victory lane.”

Newman has finished inside the top 10 in 10 of his 21 starts at Las Vegas, including a top-10 finish there last fall. The Indiana native and Purdue graduate will look to build on a 2019 season where the team posted 14 top-10 finishes en route to a solid playoff run.

Wyndham Rewards first joined Roush Fenway Racing as a primary sponsor in 2018, teaming with NASCAR Champion Matt Kenseth, before continuing its partnership with the team and Newman in 2019.

About Wyndham Rewards
Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at more than 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 79 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Moving into its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush, and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

