Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous Justin Dugan’s 2019 Mustang GT Build: Stage 2 | Hot Lap (Video)

Justin Dugan’s 2019 Mustang GT Build: Stage 2 | Hot Lap (Video)

By Official Release
-

Can Justin Hit 10’s in the Quarter Mile Naturally Aspirated?

PAOLI, Pa. (January 9th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap YouTube Series, host Justin Dugan gets back in the driver’s seat for stage 2 of his 10R80-equipped 2019 Mustang GT build series. With a goal of breaking into the 10’s in the quarter mile, Justin enlists the help of AM’s master tech, Joe Gallo, to fortify his ’19 GT’s suspension, drivetrain, intake, and exhaust.

“At first, I was getting very discouraged because the car was, frankly, not going any quicker / faster from our first time out in stock form, with the exception of an E85 tune from Lund. After some datalogging, Lund noticed that the car was pulling timing between shifts which was, ultimately, slowing the car down. So, after a quick revision and reflash the car instantly started going quicker and faster.” –Justin Dugan

Early in the episode, Justin and Joe work together, dropping the Mustang’s rear subframe, to install a slew of parts from BMR, Ford Performance, and Viking. Focused on reducing 60-foot times at the track, Justin explains the purpose of his hand-selected shopping list of parts and why he chose them.

After blowing apart the Mustang’s rear subframe and tackling his suspension mods, Justin tends to his Mustang’s underside with some additional chassis bracing, a carbon fiber driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop, and headers and tubing from Stainless Works. Last on his list is a JLT cold air intake and a brand-new Lund Racing tune to compliment his mods and the use of E-85 before hitting the dyno, demonstrating before and after power output to the wheels.

With these Mustang power mods in place, Justin visits Maple Grove Raceway to put rubber to pavement and test the limits of his second build-stage. Will it be enough to dip into the 10’s?

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-january-2020.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle
Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

5 Effortless Ways to Sell Your Old...

SM - 0
Where on one hand it is quite hard to give up on a car that you love, on the other hand, it is equally important to do that for your convenience, safety, and advancement. So, if you’ve made up your mind and have decided to give up on your old car, we have got some help for you.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Benefits Of A Top Rated Powder Coating...

SM - 0
Car enthusiasts are always on the hunt for new services for the betterment of their vehicles. In most cases, these are upgrades on the aesthetics of their cars, including improvement of the wheels through a process known as powder coating. Over time, the rims of the wheels naturally age. Rather than buying new, custom ones, powder coating is available as an option to make them look as good as new again.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How do I measure my leg for...

SM - 0
Any injury requires protection for it to heal fast. Knee braces are used to protect injuries around the knee. Nowadays, motocross braces are frequently recommended not only for injury but also for protection against injury.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How Much Will a Junkyard Pay for...

SM - 0
When a vehicle is damaged beyond repair, automobile insurance companies declare it a total loss. While it may not be cost-effective to repair the vehicle, it does still have some value as salvage. In addition to the value of its scrap metal, the vehicle may have some serviceable parts that can be removed and sold separately as repair parts for other vehicles.
Read more
Miscellaneous

First Five 2019 RAM 1500 Mods (VIDEO)...

SM - 0
Own a 2019+ RAM 1500 and not sure where to start when it comes to personalizing and modifying? AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Adam Maqboul recently produced his 2019 RAM 1500 themed video episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Benefits of Betting on the Motorsports Racing

SM - 0
Becoming successful in motorsports racing betting does not happen overnight, you must have a plan. You also need to have a lot of discipline to make it in sports racing betting.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series PR

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING OPTIONS AND ANNOUNCES SOLD OUT CAMPING SECTIONS AHEAD OF 2020 EVENT

Official Release - 0
Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson; Adds Ross Chastain for Two Races

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to go on-sale January 10

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

5 Effortless Ways to Sell Your Old Used Car

SM - 0
Where on one hand it is quite hard to give up on a car that you love, on the other hand, it is equally important to do that for your convenience, safety, and advancement. So, if you’ve made up your mind and have decided to give up on your old car, we have got some help for you.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Benefits Of A Top Rated Powder Coating For Your Rims

SM - 0
Car enthusiasts are always on the hunt for new services for the betterment of their vehicles. In most cases, these are upgrades on the aesthetics of their cars, including improvement of the wheels through a process known as powder coating. Over time, the rims of the wheels naturally age. Rather than buying new, custom ones, powder coating is available as an option to make them look as good as new again.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How do I measure my leg for motocross knee braces?

SM - 0
Any injury requires protection for it to heal fast. Knee braces are used to protect injuries around the knee. Nowadays, motocross braces are frequently recommended not only for injury but also for protection against injury.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How Much Will a Junkyard Pay for a Junk Car?

SM - 0
When a vehicle is damaged beyond repair, automobile insurance companies declare it a total loss. While it may not be cost-effective to repair the vehicle, it does still have some value as salvage. In addition to the value of its scrap metal, the vehicle may have some serviceable parts that can be removed and sold separately as repair parts for other vehicles.
Read more
Miscellaneous

First Five 2019 RAM 1500 Mods (VIDEO) | The Haul

SM - 0
Own a 2019+ RAM 1500 and not sure where to start when it comes to personalizing and modifying? AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Adam Maqboul recently produced his 2019 RAM 1500 themed video episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series.
Read more
Previous articleThad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com