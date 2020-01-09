Justin Dugan’s 2019 Mustang GT Build: Stage 2 | Hot Lap (Video)

Can Justin Hit 10’s in the Quarter Mile Naturally Aspirated?

PAOLI, Pa. (January 9th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap YouTube Series, host Justin Dugan gets back in the driver’s seat for stage 2 of his 10R80-equipped 2019 Mustang GT build series. With a goal of breaking into the 10’s in the quarter mile, Justin enlists the help of AM’s master tech, Joe Gallo, to fortify his ’19 GT’s suspension, drivetrain, intake, and exhaust.

“At first, I was getting very discouraged because the car was, frankly, not going any quicker / faster from our first time out in stock form, with the exception of an E85 tune from Lund. After some datalogging, Lund noticed that the car was pulling timing between shifts which was, ultimately, slowing the car down. So, after a quick revision and reflash the car instantly started going quicker and faster.” –Justin Dugan

Early in the episode, Justin and Joe work together, dropping the Mustang’s rear subframe, to install a slew of parts from BMR, Ford Performance, and Viking. Focused on reducing 60-foot times at the track, Justin explains the purpose of his hand-selected shopping list of parts and why he chose them.

After blowing apart the Mustang’s rear subframe and tackling his suspension mods, Justin tends to his Mustang’s underside with some additional chassis bracing, a carbon fiber driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop, and headers and tubing from Stainless Works. Last on his list is a JLT cold air intake and a brand-new Lund Racing tune to compliment his mods and the use of E-85 before hitting the dyno, demonstrating before and after power output to the wheels.

With these Mustang power mods in place, Justin visits Maple Grove Raceway to put rubber to pavement and test the limits of his second build-stage. Will it be enough to dip into the 10’s?

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-january-2020.html

