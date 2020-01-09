Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING OPTIONS AND ANNOUNCES SOLD OUT...

POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING OPTIONS AND ANNOUNCES SOLD OUT CAMPING SECTIONS AHEAD OF 2020 EVENT

By Official Release
-

Camping Tickets Available While Supplies Last; Kids Camp For Free All Week

LONG POND, Pa. (January 9, 2020) – Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.

Due to the expected demand for additional camping spots, the track expanded their infield camping to include Turn 1 options. The track also renovated the bath houses near the new, Turn 1 camping areas in preparation of their historic race week. These week-long Turn 1 camping tickets are now available for purchase, for the first time in the track’s history.

Pocono Raceway’s annual renewal program came to a close in early December, ahead of today’s public camping on-sale date. As a result of the renewal program, several camping areas have either sold out or are nearly sold out, including:

  • Trackside RV – SOLD OUT
  • Infield Preferred RV – SOLD OUT
  • 50-Amp Infield RV – SOLD OUT
  • 50-Amp Family Grandstand RV – SOLD OUT
  • Fenceline – Less than 10 campsites remaining
  • Spots are among the closest to the racing surface and located inside the infield.

For complete camping information, including general admission RV and tent camping options, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800-722-3929. And remember, kids (ages 12 and under) camp for FREE during all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway.

The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader week will open with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race on Thursday. On-track action on Friday will include NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series practice and qualifying, along with two scheduled NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions. Saturday’s events will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity Series) practice, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to set the field for that day’s race, a 150-mile Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks race and a 325-mile NASCAR Cup Series race. Xfinity Series Qualifying, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile NASCAR Cup Series race rounds out the bucket-list motorsports weekend on Sunday.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including the “Night Lights” lantern festival, as well as a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to...

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

USAF Thunderbirds To Perform Flyover at 2020...

Official Release - 0
The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for...

Official Release - 0
Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are officially on-sale today. And, in addition to the triple dose of action-packed racing, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all-new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience which debuted to raving reviews this past October.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Busch Beer Returns to Sponsor The Clash...

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced today that for the first time since 1997, Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The Clash At DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibition race will return to its original iconic name – Busch Clash At DAYTONA.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

ISM Raceway VIP packages to provide fans...

Official Release - 0
ISM Raceway is now offering four unique VIP packages for NASCAR fans looking to enhance their race day experience during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, including the Behind-The-Scenes FOX Production Package, Rollin’ With Rusty MRN VIP Package, Dos Equis Curve Premium Package and the exclusive President’s Package.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

Justin Dugan’s 2019 Mustang GT Build: Stage 2 | Hot Lap (Video)

Official Release - 0
In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap YouTube Series, host Justin Dugan gets back in the driver’s seat for stage 2 of his 10R80-equipped 2019 Mustang GT build series. With a goal of breaking into the 10’s in the quarter mile, Justin enlists the help of AM’s master tech, Joe Gallo, to fortify his ’19 GT’s suspension, drivetrain, intake, and exhaust.
Read more
Other Series PR

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson; Adds Ross Chastain for Two Races

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to go on-sale January 10

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to go on-sale January 10

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

USAF Thunderbirds To Perform Flyover at 2020 DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

Official Release - 0
Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are officially on-sale today. And, in addition to the triple dose of action-packed racing, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all-new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience which debuted to raving reviews this past October.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Busch Beer Returns to Sponsor The Clash At DAYTONA

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced today that for the first time since 1997, Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The Clash At DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibition race will return to its original iconic name – Busch Clash At DAYTONA.
Read more
Previous articleAdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson; Adds Ross Chastain for Two Races
Next articleThad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com