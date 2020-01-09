Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 9, 2020) —DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus “Thad” Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.

Moffitt joins the David Gilliland-led Ford Development team after a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2019, where he racked-up four top-10 finishes in seven starts. The 19-year-old Trinity, N.C.,-native looks to carry on his family’s legacy when he takes to the historic two-and-a-half-mile superspeedway for the second time in his career.

“Daytona is a very special place for my family,” Moffitt said. “I had the opportunity to race there last year in the ARCA Menards Series, and can’t wait to go back. Between the experience I’ve gained throughout the course of the season, and the talent within the DGR-Crosley organization, I feel confident that we will have a strong showing.”

Performance Plus, a high-quality lubricant that is used by race teams across the country, will continue their support of Moffitt as he takes the next step in his racing career.

“Performance Plus Richard Petty Motor Oil was developed to continue the winning heritage of the Petty family, and I’m proud to be a part of it. The relationship that we are building is really special, and I’m looking forward to continuing that into 2020,” said Moffitt.

Moffitt will travel to the scheduled ARCA Menards Series test at the Daytona International Speedway this week with his DGR-Crosley team as a spectator. He will make his DGR-Crosley debut in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 8, at 4:45 p.m., ET.

About Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series: Richard Petty Signature Series™ Motor Oil is a high-quality lubricant formulated to perform in the most extreme street conditions and racing competitions. Its high zinc content and other quality additives ensure superior performance and provide maximum engine protection to meet the uncompromising demands of performance enthusiasts.

Richard Petty Signature Series™ Motor Oil is part of the Performance Plus® family of lubricants. With more than 30 years of innovation, research, and testing, Performance Plus formulations are relied on by race teams in NASCAR, ARCA and other sanctioned races across North America and are used in some of the largest commercial fleets and U.S. military combat vehicles. Performance Plus is produced and distributed by Safety-Kleen, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) and is the Official Oil of Petty’s Garage. Visit PerformancePlusOils.com.

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The Ford Performance team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C. DGR-Crosley specializes in driver development where drivers are coached and given the tools to prepare for NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Late Model competition. In just two years of operation, the newly formed team has achieved success across each series, collecting multiple wins and Championships.

