Chad Bryant Racing leads way in ARCA Preseason test at Daytona day...

Chad Bryant Racing leads way in ARCA Preseason test at Daytona day 1

By Briar Starr
-

The ARCA Menards Series returned to on-track action for the annual preseason test at Daytona International Speedway. Rain showers interfered in today and shortened testing on day one. Despite the limited test, one driver was still smiling at the end of the session and that was Chad Bryant’s Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.

There was also a morning test, which accompanied the afternoon test session. Hall says, they did some single car runs throughout the morning and was somewhat pleased the way things went on day 1 of testing.

“We were working on single car runs this morning,” Hall said. “We had a game plan to work on the car and getting air where we wanted it. We made some gains and learned some things we liked and didn’t like. That’s what testing is all about. We were focused on what we needed to be better on last year. We have a great racecar. We are happy but not totally happy so we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

Following in Hall’s footsteps was Jacob Haefner, who placed third fastest in the test session. Haefner piloted the No. 77H Chad Bryant Racing Ford and laid down a lap of 49.767 seconds, 180.843 miles per hour. This was the first time Haefner got on-track at Daytona and while he was excited in the beginning, the Chad Bryant Racing driver was able to calm his nerves.

“It was a learning curve atthe beginning,” Haefner said. “I calmed myself down and got to driving. It is a big change coming from late models on short tracks. We worked a little on single car runs and then got out there in the draft a little. We’re learning a lot and ready to come back in February.”

Splitting the Chad Bryant Racing team was the No.02O Chevrolet of Ronnie Osmer for Our Motorsports. Osmer lap placed him second on the charts and had a time of 49.754 seconds, 180.890 miles per hour. Rounding out the top five was Ty Gibbs in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Andy Seuss completing the top five in the No.02S Our Motorsports Chevrolet.

All in all, just 37 drivers took part in the the first day of ARCA testing at Daytona right before the rains came and shortened testing. There will be another day of testing with day two taking place tomorrow morning/afternoon. However, should the rain interfere in that session and wash it completely out, there will be a reserve date for Sunday January 12.

Official Results

  1. Connor Hall
  2. Ronnie Osmer
  3. Jacob Heafner
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Andy Seuss
  6. Gus Dean
  7. Riley Herbst
  8. Dominique Van Wieringen
  9. Tristian Van Wieringen
  10. Bret Holmes
  11. David Gravel
  12. Dave Mader III
  13. Jason Kitzmiller
  14. Drew Dollar
  15. John Ferrier
  16. Harold Crooms
  17. Tanner Gray
  18. Hailie Deegan
  19. Kieth McGee
  20. Michael Self
  21. Chuck Walker
  22. Gabe Sommers
  23. Chuck Hiers
  24. Jason White
  25. Tom Hessert
  26. Willie Mullins
  27. Sean Corr
  28. Sebastian Airias
  29. Chandler Smith
  30. Sam Mayer
  31. Scott Reeves
  32. Jared Ivan
  33. Ryan Vargas
  34. Ed Pompa
  35. Dawson Cram
  36. Tim Richmond
  37. Doug Herd

Tomorrow’s test session resumes at 9:00 a.m./ET lasting until 5:00 p.m./ET with an hour for lunch at 12:00 p.m./ET.

Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

Featured Other Series

Start times announced for 2020 IndyCar season

Briar Starr - 0
Announced on Monday afternoon were the start times for the 2020 IndyCar schedule. Not much have changed compared to this season, but there are some notable changes.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Hamilton flawless en route to victory at last race of 2019 season

Briar Starr - 0
Already locking up the championship a few weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-Benz driver had nothing to worry about but win. That's exactly what the British driver accomplished at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton qualified on the pole and led every lap from start to finish, to score his 11th win of the season.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Alexander Sims takes wild Round 2 in Ad Diriyah ePrix

Briar Starr - 0
English native Alexander Sims took Round 2 for the Ad Diriyah ePrix race after a wild race. Sims started first and led all 30 laps to take home his first win of the season.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Bird scores Round 1 win in Ad Diriyah ePrix race

Briar Starr - 0
Sam Bird and Envision Virgin Racing picked up the win in the first race for the Ad Diriyah ePrix in Formula E's sixth season. Bird qualified second and led the final eight laps of the race to pick up the ninth victory of his ABB Formula E''s career.
Read more
Featured Stories

Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Briar Starr - 0
Homestead-Miami Speedway saw its series finale Friday night for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. It is hard to believe the final...
Read more

