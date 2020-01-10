Chad Bryant Racing leads way in ARCA Preseason test at Daytona day 1

The ARCA Menards Series returned to on-track action for the annual preseason test at Daytona International Speedway. Rain showers interfered in today and shortened testing on day one. Despite the limited test, one driver was still smiling at the end of the session and that was Chad Bryant’s Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.

There was also a morning test, which accompanied the afternoon test session. Hall says, they did some single car runs throughout the morning and was somewhat pleased the way things went on day 1 of testing.

“We were working on single car runs this morning,” Hall said. “We had a game plan to work on the car and getting air where we wanted it. We made some gains and learned some things we liked and didn’t like. That’s what testing is all about. We were focused on what we needed to be better on last year. We have a great racecar. We are happy but not totally happy so we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

Following in Hall’s footsteps was Jacob Haefner, who placed third fastest in the test session. Haefner piloted the No. 77H Chad Bryant Racing Ford and laid down a lap of 49.767 seconds, 180.843 miles per hour. This was the first time Haefner got on-track at Daytona and while he was excited in the beginning, the Chad Bryant Racing driver was able to calm his nerves.

“It was a learning curve atthe beginning,” Haefner said. “I calmed myself down and got to driving. It is a big change coming from late models on short tracks. We worked a little on single car runs and then got out there in the draft a little. We’re learning a lot and ready to come back in February.”

Splitting the Chad Bryant Racing team was the No.02O Chevrolet of Ronnie Osmer for Our Motorsports. Osmer lap placed him second on the charts and had a time of 49.754 seconds, 180.890 miles per hour. Rounding out the top five was Ty Gibbs in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Andy Seuss completing the top five in the No.02S Our Motorsports Chevrolet.

All in all, just 37 drivers took part in the the first day of ARCA testing at Daytona right before the rains came and shortened testing. There will be another day of testing with day two taking place tomorrow morning/afternoon. However, should the rain interfere in that session and wash it completely out, there will be a reserve date for Sunday January 12.



Official Results

Connor Hall Ronnie Osmer Jacob Heafner Ty Gibbs Andy Seuss Gus Dean Riley Herbst Dominique Van Wieringen Tristian Van Wieringen Bret Holmes David Gravel Dave Mader III Jason Kitzmiller Drew Dollar John Ferrier Harold Crooms Tanner Gray Hailie Deegan Kieth McGee Michael Self Chuck Walker Gabe Sommers Chuck Hiers Jason White Tom Hessert Willie Mullins Sean Corr Sebastian Airias Chandler Smith Sam Mayer Scott Reeves Jared Ivan Ryan Vargas Ed Pompa Dawson Cram Tim Richmond Doug Herd



Tomorrow’s test session resumes at 9:00 a.m./ET lasting until 5:00 p.m./ET with an hour for lunch at 12:00 p.m./ET.