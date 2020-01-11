Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous Top 3 Super Cars of 2020

Top 3 Super Cars of 2020

By SM
-

When people think of super cars, a few brands come to mind. However, there are a few super cars that are legendary and have new models coming out in 2020 that will blow you away.

What makes a car a super car is the engine and horsepower. Like for the Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500, the Cummins turbo diesel engine is the most sought after and powerful one. If you have this engine, especially the  5.9 Cummins, make sure you get the best cold air intake (top models reviewed here) for the best performance of your vehicle.

Excited for the powerful engines this year is bringing? Let’s take a look at the top 3 super cars coming at you in 2020.

  1. Toyota 2020 GR Supra

The Supra is a legendary name in terms of racing, and they are back in 2020 with a new model. The 2020 GR Supra has a front engine and rear wheel drive, which offers you supreme balance. With its low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution paired with its sleek exterior, the Toyota 2020 GR Supra is a driver’s ultimate dream. It’s only a matter of time before it’s seen on the racetracks all spruced up with different colors and rims. The best part is the affordability of this model compared to the legendary yet pricey sports cars.

2. 2020 Ford GT

Many people think about Lambos, Ferraris, Aston Martins and McLarens when they think about super cars. But the everyday domestic brands and some Asian imports can perform on par with these superpowers any day of the week. Formulated aerodynamically for superior handling, the Ford GT alone can knock the luxury sports cars out of the park with its glossy and smooth exterior with a twin turbo v6 engine to match. 647 horsepower is not a force to be reckoned with and will dominate on the racetrack and go toe to toe with all the luxury brands.

3. Dodge Viper 2020

A much anticipated return after a 30-year hiatus, the Dodge Viper is looking at a comeback. With a rating of 700 horsepower max, this is by far one of the most powerful muscle cars waiting to tear up the asphalt in 2020. With other models such as the Camaro, Mustang, Corvette, Challenger and Charger, where does the Viper stand? Well, it will be powered by a V8 engine, front-engine and rear wheel drive much like the GR Supra for maximum balance. Those sharp corners will feel as smooth as butter as you coast through with a low center of gravity. As for the body, anticipate a blend of aluminum spaceframe and carbon fiber as mentioned by Autocar. Get ready for this – the Viper will be a convertible option! Feel the breeze in your hair as you roar down the streets.

Conclusion

Muscle cars are known for the roar of their engine. These super cars have been revamped, rethought, and reinvented to contend with the best players in the racing game. 2020 is the year of the everyday brand super car with the relaunch of the Viper after 30 years and the impressive improvements added to already legendary and classic models, this year is a great year in terms of racing.

SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

