Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Featured Other Series Dominique Van Wieringen tops final test session in preparation for ARCA Lucas...

Dominique Van Wieringen tops final test session in preparation for ARCA Lucas Oil 200

By Briar Starr
-

When you hear the name Dominique Van Wieringen, you normally associate her with what was formerly named the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Van Wieringen has made 15 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts with four top-fives and six top-10 finishes, along with one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start.

She made her ARCA debut this weekend by competing in the two-day test session ahead of the Lucas Oil 200.

The Ontario native placed quickest on the last day of testing with a time of 49.615 seconds with a speed of 181.397 mph. Van Wieringen, competing in the No. 30 Rette Jones entry, was surprised to find that she was at the top of the charts at the end of the day.

“I was really surprised when Mark (Rette) said we went to the top of the charts,” Van Wieringen said. “I was practicing trying to time the draft for qualifying and I didn’t get it times just right. Hopefully, when we come back for the race I can time it out a little better in qualifying and get even more.”

It was the first time the Rette Jones driver completed any laps at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Despite the history surrounding the place and the legendary names that have won and competed at the speedway, Van Wieringen says she was calm.

“It’s been a good experience. It’s really intimidating because you go really fast and when things go wrong they go wrong really fast. For the first time out, it was better than I thought it would be. It was actually really relaxing. I don’t know how to explain it, it was just really relaxing.”

Testing out his experience in the stock car world was a usual name in the World of Outlaws, David Gravel. Gravel was second in the No. 28 KBR Development Chevy with a time of 49.659 seconds at 181.236 mph. The Sprint Car driver is supposed to make select starts in the Truck Series and will compete in the ARCA season opener.

Rounding out the top five in the final test session was Sean Corr with the Empire Racing Group, ARCA Menards Series Championship runner-up Michael Self and Drew Dollar, along with Ryan Repko as Venturini Motorsports makes its name heard once again in the ARCA world.

Official Test Results

  1. Dominique Van Wieringen- Saturday Test Session
  2. David Gravel- Saturday Test Session
  3. Sean Corr- Saturday Test Session
  4. Michael Self- Saturday Test Session
  5. Drew Dollar- Saturday Test Session
  6. Ryan Repko- Saturday Test Session
  7. Bret Holmes- Saturday Test Session
  8. Connor Hall- Friday Test Session
  9. Ronnie Osmer- Friday Test Session
  10. Jacob Heafner- Friday Test Session
  11. Ty Gibbs- Friday Test Session
  12. Riley Herbst- Saturday Test Session
  13. Andy Seuss- Friday Test Session
  14. Gus Dean- Friday Test Session
  15. Tristian Van Wieringen- Friday Test Session
  16. Ryan Vargas- Saturday Test Session
  17. Tanner Gray- Saturday Test Session
  18. John Ferrier- Saturday Test Session
  19. Hailie Deegan- Saturday Test Session
  20. Dave Mader III- Saturday Test Session
  21. Harold Crooms- Saturday Test Session
  22. Tom Hessert- Saturday Test Session
  23. Willie Mullins- Saturday Test Session
  24. Kieth McGee- Saturday Test Session
  25. Sebastian Airias- Saturday Test Session
  26. Jason Kitzmiller-Friday Test Session
  27. Derek Kraus- Saturday Test Session
  28. Chuck Walker- Friday Test Session
  29. Gabe Sommers- Friday Test Session
  30. Chuck Hiers- Friday Test Session
  31. Ryan Huff- Saturday Test Session
  32. Greg Van Alst- Saturday Test Session
  33. Jason White- Friday Test Session
  34. Ruben Garcia- Saturday Test Session
  35. Benny Chastain- Saturday Test Session
  36. Sean Corr- Friday Test Session
  37. Dawson Cram- Saturday Test Session
  38. Chandler Smith- Friday Test Session
  39. Sam Mayer- Saturday Test Session
  40. Doug Herd- Saturday Test Session
  41. Ed Pompa- Saturday Test Session
  42. Scott Reeves- Friday Test Session
  43. Jared Irvan- Friday Test Session
  44. Tim Richmond- Friday Test Session
  45. Rick Tackman- Saturday Test Session
  46. Eric Caudell- Saturday Test Session
  47. Mike Senica- Saturday Test Session

Up Next: With the annual two-day test session complete, the ARCA Menards Series drivers will now focus on next month’s Lucas Oil 200 season opener.


CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Other Series

Chad Bryant Racing leads the way in...

Briar Starr - 0
Chad Bryant's Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 ARCA Menards Series Season Kicks Off...

Official Release - 0
Hailie Deegan and Riley Herbst are two of the 40 drivers at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series two-day test – the kickoff of the 2020 season as they prepare for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Featured Stories

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing...

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with...

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.
Read more
Featured Stories

What 2020 brings to the table

John Willoughby - 0
Multiple changes are coming with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. What can you expect from the upcoming season upon the drop of the green flag in Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 16?
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Other Series

Chad Bryant Racing leads the way in ARCA Preseason test at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Chad Bryant's Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Start times announced for 2020 IndyCar season

Briar Starr - 0
Announced on Monday afternoon were the start times for the 2020 IndyCar schedule. Not much have changed compared to this season, but there are some notable changes.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Hamilton flawless en route to victory at last race of 2019 season

Briar Starr - 0
Already locking up the championship a few weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-Benz driver had nothing to worry about but win. That's exactly what the British driver accomplished at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton qualified on the pole and led every lap from start to finish, to score his 11th win of the season.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Alexander Sims takes wild Round 2 in Ad Diriyah ePrix

Briar Starr - 0
English native Alexander Sims took Round 2 for the Ad Diriyah ePrix race after a wild race. Sims started first and led all 30 laps to take home his first win of the season.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Bird scores Round 1 win in Ad Diriyah ePrix race

Briar Starr - 0
Sam Bird and Envision Virgin Racing picked up the win in the first race for the Ad Diriyah ePrix in Formula E's sixth season. Bird qualified second and led the final eight laps of the race to pick up the ninth victory of his ABB Formula E''s career.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Other Series

Chad Bryant Racing leads the way in ARCA Preseason test at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Chad Bryant's Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 ARCA Menards Series Season Kicks Off with 2-Day Test at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Hailie Deegan and Riley Herbst are two of the 40 drivers at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series two-day test – the kickoff of the 2020 season as they prepare for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Featured Stories

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson; Adds Ross Chastain for Two Races

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.
Read more
Previous articleDaytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final Test for ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com