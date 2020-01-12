Dominique Van Wieringen tops final test session in preparation for ARCA Lucas Oil 200

When you hear the name Dominique Van Wieringen, you normally associate her with what was formerly named the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Van Wieringen has made 15 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts with four top-fives and six top-10 finishes, along with one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start.

She made her ARCA debut this weekend by competing in the two-day test session ahead of the Lucas Oil 200.

The Ontario native placed quickest on the last day of testing with a time of 49.615 seconds with a speed of 181.397 mph. Van Wieringen, competing in the No. 30 Rette Jones entry, was surprised to find that she was at the top of the charts at the end of the day.

“I was really surprised when Mark (Rette) said we went to the top of the charts,” Van Wieringen said. “I was practicing trying to time the draft for qualifying and I didn’t get it times just right. Hopefully, when we come back for the race I can time it out a little better in qualifying and get even more.”

It was the first time the Rette Jones driver completed any laps at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Despite the history surrounding the place and the legendary names that have won and competed at the speedway, Van Wieringen says she was calm.

“It’s been a good experience. It’s really intimidating because you go really fast and when things go wrong they go wrong really fast. For the first time out, it was better than I thought it would be. It was actually really relaxing. I don’t know how to explain it, it was just really relaxing.”

Testing out his experience in the stock car world was a usual name in the World of Outlaws, David Gravel. Gravel was second in the No. 28 KBR Development Chevy with a time of 49.659 seconds at 181.236 mph. The Sprint Car driver is supposed to make select starts in the Truck Series and will compete in the ARCA season opener.

Rounding out the top five in the final test session was Sean Corr with the Empire Racing Group, ARCA Menards Series Championship runner-up Michael Self and Drew Dollar, along with Ryan Repko as Venturini Motorsports makes its name heard once again in the ARCA world.

Up Next: With the annual two-day test session complete, the ARCA Menards Series drivers will now focus on next month’s Lucas Oil 200 season opener.



