General Tire signed on for four more years with ARCA

By Briar Starr
-

Ever since the 2015 season finale at Kansas Speedway, General Tire has been a partner of the ARCA Menards Series and has enjoyed a tremendous amount of great success. Due to that success, General Tire is moving forward for four additional years with the ARCA Menards Series through 2024. And with the East, and West Series falling under the ARCA banner for the foreseeable future, General Tire will also become their official tire for the series. With the sponsorship comes more activation for the brand. Fans at the track will see General Tire pretty much everywhere, from race entitlements, at-track activation and billboards, broadcasts, and service at the track for ARCA Menards Series, East and West teams.

ARCA President Ron Drager says the partnership has been great for the series.

“General Tire has been a fantastic partner over the last four seasons,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “They have supported the series by sponsoring races at some of the biggest venues in America, supported our live broadcasts, and created a lot of really great activities and content for our fans at the track. And most importantly they have brought a consistent race tire that our teams can count on from the high-speed tracks like Daytona and Talladega to the dirt tracks at Springfield and DuQuoin and to the road courses like Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen. We’re extremely pleased to have General Tire on board with the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East and West for 2020 and beyond.”

In addition to Drager speaking on the additional partnership, the Director of Marketing for General Tire, Travis Roffler is satisfied with the pairing for the series as well.

“We’re pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with the ARCA Menards Series and look forward to expanding our presence by adding the ARCA Menards Series East and West,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, General Tire. “Our team works hard to provide competitive, action-packed racing each week for the fans and we’re proud to continue that tradition and to build on the relationship we established in 2016.”

General Tire will continue to provide support as the official tire including being the supplier status for the ARCA Menards East and West Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series overall.

In less than a month, the ARCA Menards Series will be back on-track for their season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday February 8 live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m./ET.



