Miscellaneous Daytona newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen leads final test for ARCA Menards Series

Daytona newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen leads final test for ARCA Menards Series

By SM
-

Dominique Van Wieringen led the two-day test session for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The session was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.

Van Wieringen piloted the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford to a fast lap at 49.615 seconds/181.397 miles per hour and also marks the second consecutive season a female driver led the way in a test session at Daytona.

“I was really surprised when Mark (Rette) said we went to the top of the charts,” Van Wieringen said. “I was practicing trying to time the draft for qualifying and I didn’t get it times just right. Hopefully when we come back for the race I can time it out a little better in qualifying and get even more.



“It’s been a good experience. It’s really intimidating because you go really fast and when things go wrong they go wrong really fast. For the first time out, it was better than I thought it would be. It was actually really relaxing. I don’t know how to explain it, it was just really relaxing.”

World of Outlaws star David Gravel (No. 28 KBR Development Chevrolet) timed in second fastest at 49.659 seconds/181.236 miles per hour.

Sean Corr (No. 8A Empire Racing Chevrolet) was third fastest with a lap at 49.676 seconds/181.174 miles per hour.

Michael Self (No. 25 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) was fourth fastest with a lap of 49.684 seconds/181.145 miles per hour and Drew Dollar (No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) was fifth fastest with a lap of 49.691 seconds/181.119 miles per hour.

The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire is scheduled for Saturday, February 10 with the green flag expected to wave over the field at 4:45 pm ET. The race will be televised live flag-to-flag on FS1; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring throughout practice, General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the 80-lap, 200-mile feature event.

Official Test Results

  1. Dominique Van Wieringen- Saturday Test Session
  2. David Gravel- Saturday Test Session
  3. Sean Corr- Saturday Test Session
  4. Michael Self- Saturday Test Session
  5. Drew Dollar- Saturday Test Session
  6. Ryan Repko- Saturday Test Session
  7. Bret Holmes- Saturday Test Session
  8. Connor Hall- Friday Test Session
  9. Ronnie Osmer- Friday Test Session
  10. Jacob Heafner- Friday Test Session
  11. Ty Gibbs- Friday Test Session
  12. Riley Herbst- Saturday Test Session
  13. Andy Seuss- Friday Test Session
  14. Gus Dean- Friday Test Session
  15. Tristian Van Wieringen- Friday Test Session
  16. Ryan Vargas- Saturday Test Session
  17. Tanner Gray- Saturday Test Session
  18. John Ferrier- Saturday Test Session
  19. Hailie Deegan- Saturday Test Session
  20. Dave Mader III- Saturday Test Session
  21. Harold Crooms- Saturday Test Session
  22. Tom Hessert- Saturday Test Session
  23. Willie Mullins- Saturday Test Session
  24. Kieth McGee- Saturday Test Session
  25. Sebastian Airias- Saturday Test Session
  26. Jason Kitzmiller-Friday Test Session
  27. Derek Kraus- Saturday Test Session
  28. Chuck Walker- Friday Test Session
  29. Gabe Sommers- Friday Test Session
  30. Chuck Hiers- Friday Test Session
  31. Ryan Huff- Saturday Test Session
  32. Greg Van Alst- Saturday Test Session
  33. Jason White- Friday Test Session
  34. Ruben Garcia- Saturday Test Session
  35. Benny Chastain- Saturday Test Session
  36. Sean Corr- Friday Test Session
  37. Dawson Cram- Saturday Test Session
  38. Chandler Smith- Friday Test Session
  39. Sam Mayer- Saturday Test Session
  40. Doug Herd- Saturday Test Session
  41. Ed Pompa- Saturday Test Session
  42. Scott Reeves- Friday Test Session
  43. Jared Irvan- Friday Test Session
  44. Tim Richmond- Friday Test Session
  45. Rick Tackman- Saturday Test Session
  46. Eric Caudell- Saturday Test Session
  47. Mike Senica- Saturday Test Session
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

