Daytona newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen leads final test for ARCA Menards Series

Dominique Van Wieringen led the two-day test session for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The session was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.

Van Wieringen piloted the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford to a fast lap at 49.615 seconds/181.397 miles per hour and also marks the second consecutive season a female driver led the way in a test session at Daytona.

“I was really surprised when Mark (Rette) said we went to the top of the charts,” Van Wieringen said. “I was practicing trying to time the draft for qualifying and I didn’t get it times just right. Hopefully when we come back for the race I can time it out a little better in qualifying and get even more.

“It’s been a good experience. It’s really intimidating because you go really fast and when things go wrong they go wrong really fast. For the first time out, it was better than I thought it would be. It was actually really relaxing. I don’t know how to explain it, it was just really relaxing.”

World of Outlaws star David Gravel (No. 28 KBR Development Chevrolet) timed in second fastest at 49.659 seconds/181.236 miles per hour.

Sean Corr (No. 8A Empire Racing Chevrolet) was third fastest with a lap at 49.676 seconds/181.174 miles per hour.

Michael Self (No. 25 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) was fourth fastest with a lap of 49.684 seconds/181.145 miles per hour and Drew Dollar (No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) was fifth fastest with a lap of 49.691 seconds/181.119 miles per hour.

The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire is scheduled for Saturday, February 10 with the green flag expected to wave over the field at 4:45 pm ET. The race will be televised live flag-to-flag on FS1; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring throughout practice, General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the 80-lap, 200-mile feature event.

Official Test Results