Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins Glen International

By Official Release
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (January 13, 2020) – Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.

“To associate the Watkins Glen International brand with Omologato watches is exceptional,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We respect and honor the timeless traditions and history here at The Glen, and to partner with someone who shares our same passion for motorsports goes hand in hand with the birthplace of North American road racing.”

As part of the partnership, Omologato will create a limited edition WGI-branded watch available for purchase and pre-order at www.omologatowatches.com/WGI. Only 500 will be produced and customers will have the opportunity to select a specific number, 1-500 for customization. With over 25 years watch making experience, the Windsor, England based company designed and manufactured for a number of well-known watch brands before launching their very own.

“Watkins Glen has always been one of the tracks that I’ve longed to visit let alone partner with,” said Shami Kalra, Founder of Omologato. “The Glen has one of the richest histories of any track in the world from Formula 1 to IndyCar to NASCAR. Being a partner is a massive personal privilege for me.”

Omologato started with the ethos of bringing affordable and high quality watches to people who live for motorsport. Each watch is carefully hand assembled, uses accurate and reliable Japanese movements that are guaranteed for five years for faults on mechanisms. Now Omologato is a name that’s widely recognized in both the classic and contemporary areas of the automotive scene, so much so that the brand has attracted something of a cult following.

They offer more than 25 designs inspired by everything from the world’s great circuits to cars and legendary drivers. They currently sponsor teams and drivers competing in IndyCar, Formula E, Porsche Motorsport, British GT and East African Safari Rally. Visit www.omologatowatches.com for more information.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

