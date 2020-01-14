Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
7 Top Ranking Stateside Motorsports Events for UK Tourists

By SM
-

The UK has a fine tradition of motorsports pioneers that stretches from Sir Stirling Moss to Sir Jackie Stewart and Lewis Hamilton.

And with exciting events like the British Grand Prix Moto GP at Silverstone and the British Touring Car Championship’s Lokring Northern (UK) Raceday at Knockhill filling up the calendar, there’s plenty of excitement in store in 2020.

But variety is the spice of life, so if you’re a UK petrol head who wants to pop across the water to soak up some of America’s most awesome racing, a whole new world awaits.

With that in mind, here are seven top ranking stateside motorsports events for UK tourists.

  1. Daytona 500

Put simply, the Daytona 500 is the great American race – bag tickets for its 62nd incarnation by visiting daytonainternationalspeedway.com ASAP.

  • Indy 500

Fans of the Indy 500 believe that this meeting, rather than our first entry, is the greatest spectacle in racing. Reserve seats at Indianapolismotorspeedway.com and decide for yourself!

  • Super Sebring

On March 18-21, 2020, Florida’s Sebring International Raceway hosts the famous Super Sebring 2020 event. It features exhilarating endurance races the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring – grab more details at sebringraceway.com.

  • Dixie Vodka 400

Held at Homestead Miami Speedway, the Dixie Vodka 400 in March 2020 is the best way to spend Spring Break – this premier NASCAR event also coincides with the circuit’s 25th anniversary – homesteadmiamispeedway.com has all the details.

  • Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on the weekend of July 17-19, 2020. It features no less than five NASCAR events as well as the crowd-pleasing Friday Night Dirt Duels – not to be missed!

  •  Chevrolet Performance US Nationals

If Drag Racing is your bag, you can’t do better than the Chevy Performance US Nationals – held between September 2-7, 2020 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, it’s the world’s biggest drag race. Read more about the schedule and tickets at nhra.com.

  • Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

How does 800 stone cold classic souped-up cars built before 1964 and live music from the likes of Royal Crown Revue, The Rhythm Shakers and Smokestack Lightnin sound? Viva Las Vegas at the Orleans Hotel Las Vegas between April 9-11 has it all –  see vivalasvegas.net for all the necessary details.

Voila! These sever supercharged stateside motoring events should be more than enough to get your engine running – pick those that tickle your fancy most and your next trip across the pond will be one to remember.

Getting there

If you prefer driving to the airport, Looking4.com has parking deals for Heathrow and every other major hub. Meanwhile, for the cheapest flights to the US, check out kayak.co.uk as soon as possible too.

So ends our list, but please share your own US motorsport events tips in the comments section.

