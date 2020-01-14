Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Cup News Pala Casino Joins Go Fas Racing in 2020

Pala Casino Joins Go Fas Racing in 2020

By Official Release
-

Go Fas Racing is excited to announce that Pala Casino will be the primary sponsor for the No.32 Ford Mustang and Corey LaJoie for two races this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Nestled into the heart of California’s Palomar Mountains, Pala invites you to enjoy the tranquility of their natural surroundings, as well as the excitement of non-stop casino action, top entertainment, a variety of dining options, elegantly designed rooms and suites and so much more. Discover your “aahhhh moment” at Pala Casino Resort in Northern San Diego County.

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

Pala Casino will make their NASCAR debut at Auto Club Speedway this spring and their colors will return to the No.32 Ford at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are inspired by Corey LaJoie’s commitment to his fans and charity work,” said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala. “Over the past 18 years, the Pala Band of Mission Indians and Pala Casino have shown the same passion and enthusiasm for its guests and contributing to the benefit of the local community. We’re proud to partner with a team that’s all about their fans as much as we are.”

Corey LaJoie is just as excited to stay at Pala Casino Spa & Resort in just over a month’s time as he is for the new sponsorship.

“This is a really big year for our team with all of these new partnerships and announcements and we’re really excited to welcome Pala to our GFR team. I can’t wait to get out to the West Coast and play some games at the casino and enjoy everything that their resort has to offer. I hope we’ll be seeing a lot of fans staying at the resort while we’re out on the West Coast because we’ll have a lot of cool stuff for them to be a part of,” said driver Corey LaJoie.

Along with the sponsorship, fans can also see the No.32 Pala Casino Ford Mustang on display starting on Daytona 500 weekend in the casino itself. The No.32 Go Fas Racing team will be staying at the resort in the week surrounding NASCAR’s race at Auto Club Speedway with more information and events to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Pala Casino Spa & Resort
About Go Fas Racing:
Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

