Tuned F150 5.0L V8 vs Tuned Ecoboost (VIDEO) | The Haul

By Official Release
-

V8 vs Twin-turbo F150’s head-to-head on Drag Strip and Dyno

PAOLI, Pa. (January 14th, 2020) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Justin Dugan puts the V8 vs Ecoboost F150 debate to bed with his latest episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube Series. In this episode of the Haul, Justin compares two similarly equipped Ford F150 SuperCrew’s, pulling them into the AT studio for a dyno battle, both stock and tuned, before heading to the drag strip for a head-to-head battle. To keep the playing field level, both trucks feature the 10R80 10-speed automatic transmissions, 33” tires, and 3.55 rear end gears. The Lightning Blue 2017 XL features the latest iteration of the 3.5L V6 Ecoboost engine while the Lead Foot Gray 2018 STX features the latest version of the 5.0L V-8.

With a goal of seeing which tuned F150 performs better, Justin hits AT’s in-house dyno to measure stock power output for both trucks before uploading respective 93 octane Bama tunes with SCT’s SF4/X4 Power Flash tuner to measure both peak and curve power gains. After the dyno session, Justin takes both trucks to Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA for both stock and tuned drag runs to see which engine performs better in the quarter mile. Ecoboost or V8; which one do you think will perform the best on just a tune and nothing else?

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-f150-jan-2020.html

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

