NASCAR Track News 2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Weekend Features Star-Spangled Fun

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Weekend Features Star-Spangled Fun

By Official Release
-

Highlights Include New NASCAR Xfinity Series Road Course Race Sponsored by Pennzoil, Florida Georgia Line In Concert, Fireworks, Infield Camping, Barbecue

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 – Racing fans can “Go 4th” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.

This year’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line will include a full-blown FGL concert Saturday night, a fireworks show, new infield camping experiences and gourmet barbecue as part of a star-spangled celebration of America’s birthday and motorsports.

“The Brickyard weekend has been a cornerstone of the IMS schedule since its debut in 1994, and we’re committed to the continued growth and revitalization of the event with its move from early September to Fourth of July weekend,” Roger Penske said. “Our partners at NASCAR, NBC, Big Machine and Pennzoil share our passion for this great event, and we will work alongside them and others to deliver world-class racing and entertainment for our fans during a celebration of America.”

NASCAR competition at IMS will enter a new era during the NASCAR Xfinity Series event Saturday, July 4, as drivers race for the first time on the road course that includes portions of the famed oval.

“Pennzoil has enjoyed success on and off the track during its partnership with race teams at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the decades, and we’re eager to open a new relationship with the Racing Capital of the World by sponsoring the first NASCAR road course race at the track,” said Patty Lanning, Shell Lubricants, Vice President, North American Marketing. “Every driver will want to make American racing history by winning this inaugural Xfinity Series road race on the Fourth of July at IMS. It’s going to be a great event.”

“As we’ve seen in recent years, road course racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series provides some of the most thrilling action of the entire season, and we are excited to bring it to an iconic venue like Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations and International Development. “Roger, Doug and the entire IMS team have been tremendous partners in growing the Brickyard weekend, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be a must-see event during July 4th weekend.”

The 27th annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 5 on the 2.5-mile IMS oval, with all of NASCAR’s biggest stars competing for one of the most prestigious victories in motorsports.

FGL “charged out of the gate with enjoyable rural swagger” (Indianapolis Star) for the packed crowd of 25,000 fans inside Turn 4 at their IMS debut last September, and they will return for a revved-up second year Saturday, July 4 in celebration of Independence Day. Joining the in-demand headliners will be a star-studded lineup, expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Concert tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, Jan. 24 at the IMS Ticket Office and IMS.com. For early, pre-sale access, visit IMS.com/FGL to be added to the IMS email list.

The Fourth of July also is about fireworks, and July 4, 2020 at IMS will be no exception. One of the state’s largest fireworks displays will burst into view in an explosion of color, pageantry and patriotism over the track in a bold display of American pride. The fireworks will not conflict with the timing of downtown fireworks, so IMS invites fans to enjoy both displays. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

Another new addition to the Big Machine Vodka at the Brickyard weekend will be infield camping inside of Turn 3. Details will be provided soon about this first-ever NASCAR weekend event experience. Grilling out with friends and family also is a tradition for millions of Americans on Fourth of July weekend, so IMS is embracing the holiday and enhancing its fan experience by adding a lineup of gourmet barbecue vendors to its concessions at the track.

A strong, generation-spanning connection between IMS and honoring America will be enhanced through this event weekend. Starting in 2020, IMS will host major event weekends on two holidays that celebrate American values, patriotism and sacrifice – the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Memorial Day weekend and the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Independence Day weekend.

“No venue celebrates America quite like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re ready to welcome our loyal fans for a red, white and blue celebration with great racing, exciting music and more this Fourth of July weekend. This will be a great event.”

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will start at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, July 5. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race sponsored by Pennzoil will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Both races will have live network telecasts on NBC.

United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel short-track racing also will return to The Dirt Track at IMS with the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Championship event during the new NASCAR event week in July. Schedule details will be announced soon.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets or for information about the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race sponsored by Pennzoil, the Florida Georgia Line concert or the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Official Release

