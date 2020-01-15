Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Truck Series News DGR-Crosley Names Shane Wilson as Crew Chief for Tanner Gray

By Official Release
-

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 15, 2020) — DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran crew chief Shane Wilson will lead rookie Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 team for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Wilson most recently worked full-time with Ryan Sieg in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year.

Wilson has a history of proven success from atop the pit box across NASCAR’s top three national series. The veteran crew chief has worked with top NASCAR Cup Series drivers including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and Brendan Gaughan among many others.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wilson has collected two Cup Series wins, 18 top-five, and 64 top-10 finishes. He has an Xfinity Series Championship in 2006 with Kevin Harvick, 17 Xfinity Series wins, 52 top-five, 112 top-10 finishes and three pole awards. In the Truck Series, Wilson has collected eight wins, 30 top-five, 41 top-10 finishes and three pole awards.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Shane join our program at DGR-Crosley,” said team co-owner David Gilliland. “I think the combination of Tanner’s fresh talent and Shane’s veteran poise will be a great pairing. We expect this team to be a threat and contend for wins throughout the season.”

Wilson will make his debut appearance atop the pit box for DGR-Crosley on Friday, February 14, at the NASCAR Gander & Outdoors Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fl.) International Speedway.

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The Ford Performance team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C. DGR-Crosley specializes in driver development where drivers are coached and given the tools to prepare for NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Late Model competition. In just two years of operation, the newly formed team has achieved success across each series, collecting multiple wins and Championships.

Official Release

