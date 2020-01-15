Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OFFICIALLY ON...

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OFFICIALLY ON SALE

By Official Release
-
  • Race fans can now buy individual tickets to any race during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Texas Indy 600 weekends at TMS for less than $50
  • A Sights & Sounds presented by Ashley HomeStore package offers O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 buyers two tickets, two headsets, a scanner, and two Coca-Cola products for $99
  • Fans can also buy pre-race concert passes to see Texas country singer Sam Riggs for just $79

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 15, 2020) – It’s officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com. With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.

Race fans can see any of the five races during the two event weekends. The March 27-29 NASCAR weekend includes the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatrics Solutions 300 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. The June 5-6 weekend includes the NTT IndyCar Series Texas 600 and the Gander Trucks SpeedyCash.com 400.

For fans that enjoy listening to their favorite drivers narrating the highs and lows of the on-track experience in real time, a Sights & Sounds presented by Ashley HomeStore package offers the best bang for their buck. Starting at $99 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, race goers receive a pair of tickets with headsets, a scanner, and two vouchers for Coca-Cola products at the track while supplies last.

For $79, Sam Riggs opens the action Sunday, March 29 by headlining the Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show. Growing up with musical interests ranging from George Jones to Three Doors Down, Riggs likes to think he mixes his influences the same way country trailblazers Patsy Cline or Charlie Daniels did in their day. Once he moved to Texas, his career took off, netting him the Top New Male Vocalist award at the Texas Regional Radio Awards. Fans can listen to Riggs up close in the Texas Motor Speedway infield before retreating back to their seats for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Pre-race passes are included in the season ticket package.

Group tickets and other special experiences are available for the March and June weekends. Season and weekend camping are available.

Starting prices for March and June individual tickets:

March 27-29
March 29 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (NASCAR Cup Series) $49
March 28 – My Bariatric Solutions 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) $25
March 27 – Vankor 350 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series) $25

June 5-6
June 6 – Texas Indy 600 (NTT IndyCar Series) $30
June 5 – SpeedyCash.com 400 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series) $25

For ticket information, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets/.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR...

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins...

Official Release - 0
Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final...

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 ARCA Menards Series Season Kicks Off...

Official Release - 0
Hailie Deegan and Riley Herbst are two of the 40 drivers at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series two-day test – the kickoff of the 2020 season as they prepare for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING...

Official Release - 0
Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to...

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series News

DGR-Crosley Names Shane Wilson as Crew Chief for Tanner Gray

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran crew chief Shane Wilson will lead rookie Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 team for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Wilson most recently worked full-time with Ryan Sieg in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year.
Read more
Featured Stories

Pala Casino Joins Go Fas Racing in 2020

Official Release - 0
Go Fas Racing is excited to announce that Pala Casino will be the primary sponsor for the No.32 Ford Mustang and Corey LaJoie for two races this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Tuned F150 5.0L V8 vs Tuned Ecoboost (VIDEO) | The Haul

Official Release - 0
AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Justin Dugan puts the V8 vs Ecoboost F150 debate to bed with his latest episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube Series. In this episode of the Haul, Justin compares two similarly equipped Ford F150 SuperCrew’s, pulling them into the AT studio for a dyno battle, both stock and tuned, before heading to the drag strip for a head-to-head battle.
Read more
Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
Featured Stories

Front Row Motorsports Expands to Truck Series in 2020; Todd Gilliland Named Full-Time Driver

Official Release - 0
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that the team would expand operations to the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series in 2020 through an alliance with DGR-Crosley. Nineteen-year-old Todd Gilliland is set to drive the team's No. 38 Ford F-150 in a full-time effort.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins Glen International

Official Release - 0
Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final Test for ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 ARCA Menards Series Season Kicks Off with 2-Day Test at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Hailie Deegan and Riley Herbst are two of the 40 drivers at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series two-day test – the kickoff of the 2020 season as they prepare for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING OPTIONS AND ANNOUNCES SOLD OUT CAMPING SECTIONS AHEAD OF 2020 EVENT

Official Release - 0
Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.
Read more
Previous articleCup Series driver changes and updates for the 2020 season
Next articleDGR-Crosley Names Shane Wilson as Crew Chief for Tanner Gray

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com