Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

By Official Release
-

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2020) – Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Recently voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the second straight year, the 24-year-old driver of the No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet has three wins at the “World Center of Racing”, but is still looking to capture his first points-paying victory in the Cup Series on the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

The Chase Elliott DAYTONA 500 ticket package includes:

·         Reserved ticket to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16

·         Chase Elliott-autographed souvenir

·         Exclusive Q&A session with Elliott in a Midway Suite

The Chase Elliott ticket package is available for $209 per person and capacity is limited. To purchase, fans can visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on TwitterFacebookInstagramPinterestYouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest news throughout the year.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega...

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the...

Official Release - 0
Racing fans can "Go 4th" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT...

Official Release - 0
It's officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com. With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.
Read more
Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR...

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins...

Official Release - 0
Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final...

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Schlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

Official Release - 0
Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will hit the track in 2020 with a flaming new paint scheme for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) team.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Official Release - 0
New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more
Truck Series News

Natalie Decker to Pilot No. 44 for Niece Motorsports in Partial Schedule

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) on a part-time basis during the 2020 season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega Superspeedway’s Monumental 2019 Sets Up Anticipated 2020 at the Greatest Race Track in the World

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Weekend Features Star-Spangled Fun

Official Release - 0
Racing fans can "Go 4th" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega Superspeedway’s Monumental 2019 Sets Up Anticipated 2020 at the Greatest Race Track in the World

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more
Featured Stories

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Weekend Features Star-Spangled Fun

Official Release - 0
Racing fans can "Go 4th" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OFFICIALLY ON SALE

Official Release - 0
It's officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com. With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.
Read more
Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins Glen International

Official Release - 0
Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.
Read more
Previous articleSchlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com