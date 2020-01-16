Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Decker joins Niece Motorsports for part-time efforts

Decker joins Niece Motorsports for part-time efforts

By Briar Starr
-

Niece Motorsports announced today that Natalie Decker will join the team on a part-time schedule in the No. 44 Chevrolet. The former DGR-Crosley driver will compete at Daytona International Speedway next month, where she will make her Niece Motorsports debut.

Decker says, change can be a great thing, while also not knowing what the outcome maybe in return.

“Change is inevitable, change is expected and exciting, and change is also frightening,” said Decker. “But this year is a year I’m ready for! I have never felt so prepared with my health, in the gym, and mentally. There are so many things to be excited about working with Niece Motorsports, starting with my teammates Ross and Ty. I’m ready to learn from them and be 100% open minded going into the season!”

In addition, team owner Al Niece is excited with Decker racing for the team in 2020.

“We are excited to have Natalie join the team,” said team owner Al Niece. “Natalie has shown a lot of talent, and we are excited to see her continue to develop that at Niece Motorsports. We are certain we will put her in competitive equipment that will really give her a chance to shine.”

Decker will join Ross Chastain and ARCA standout Carson Hocevar on a part-time basis for the No. 44 Niece Motorsports entry. Her best finish in the Truck Series was 13th last year at Las Vegas in March.


Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

