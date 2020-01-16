Graf Jr to race with SS Greenlight Racing in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series

With the series of announcements today, SS Greenlight Racing owned by Bobby Dotter also made one of their own. It was announced that former Richard Childress Racing driver Joe Graf Jr will compete in the No. 08 entry for SS Greenlight Racing in 2020 with sponsors from Eat, Sleep, Race. With Graf Jr only making select starts last season, the Mahwah, New Jersey native is scheduled for Rookie of the Year honors this season.

“To be racing fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is super cool. My boys at EAT SLEEP RACE are really pumped and I am looking forward to having them back on the car,” said Graf Jr.

“Bobby (Dotter, team owner) and Patrick (Donahue) prepare solid cars. To have the chance to get into a competitive race car for a full season is exactly what I need to continue developing at this level. “My goal is to learn as much as possible, contend for strong finishes and maybe even earn a berth into the Xfinity Series Playoffs. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m eager for the challenge and am ready to get to Daytona and getting the season underway.”

With Graf Jr excited for the season opener at Daytona in less than a month, team owner Dotter says he’s seen Graf compete for a long time.

“I’ve been watching Joe for a little while now, especially when he ran a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races last season and I’ve seen he’s eager to learn and perform,” explained Dotter. This is a big step for him, but he is determined to put the effort in and have a good rookie season. With Patrick’s leadership and the strength that our team has shown in recent seasons, there’s no reason that we can’t go out there and do the same with Joe in 2020. I’m looking forward to getting the year started.”

The newly acquired SS Greenlight driver has a best finish of 14th in the Xfinity Series, which came last year at Richmond.