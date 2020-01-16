Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
XFINITY Series PR Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series...

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

By Official Release
-

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Their first race will begin at the prestigious Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020.

Graf Jr. will drive the No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro and campaign for Rookie of the Year honors during the 33-race schedule this season with industry veteran Patrick Donahue serving as crew chief.

“To be racing fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is super cool. My boys at EAT SLEEP RACE are really pumped and I am looking forward to having them back on the car,” said Graf Jr.

“Bobby (Dotter, team owner) and Patrick (Donahue) prepare solid cars. To have the chance to get into a competitive race car for a full season is exactly what I need to continue developing at this level.

“My goal is to learn as much as possible, contend for strong finishes and maybe even earn a berth into the Xfinity Series Playoffs. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m eager for the challenge and am ready to get to Daytona and getting the season underway.”

“I’ve been watching Joe for a little while now, especially when he ran a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races last season and I’ve seen he’s eager to learn and perform,” explained Dotter. “This is a big step for him, but he is determined to put the effort in and have a good rookie season.

“With Patrick’s leadership and the strength that our team has shown in recent seasons, there’s no reason that we can’t go out there and do the same with Joe in 2020. I’m looking forward to getting the year started.”

Graf Jr., 21, graduates to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time after spending the last two seasons in the ARCA Menards Series for Chad Bryant Racing. In 39 races, Graf earned seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes including his first career series victory at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway.

He finished a career-high fifth in the championship standings in 2019.

Additionally, last season, Graf made three Xfinity Series starts for Richard Childress Racing as well as serving as marketing and communications intern through New York University, a role that he will continue in 2020.

“I learned a lot as an intern at Richard Childress Racing last season,” said Graf. “The opportunity to work with a lot of talented people on so many levels not only from an internship perspective but as well as a driver was such an eye-opening experience. I’m grateful to continue my internship in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing and continue developing as a driver.”

Graf’s longtime spotter Brian Crammer will also make the move to SS Greenlight Racing.

For more on Joe Graf Jr visit JoeGrafJr.com. , like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on EAT SLEEP RACE visit eatsleeprace.com like them on Facebook (@eatsleeprace), follow them on Twitter (@eatsleeprace) and Instagram (@eatsleeprace)

About EAT SLEEP RACE:

EAT SLEEP RACE (eatsleeprace.com) is a racing lifestyle apparel company based out of New Jersey. Since 2001 the brand has offered a full product line including accessories and apparel for men’s and ladies.

As one of the pioneers of motorsports apparel, the brand has deep roots in the racing industry and was created to offer fresh designs for all racing enthusiasts.

The company has expanded to now offer a dedicated children’s product line of apparel and accessories branded as the Fast Kids Club with it’s hot selling ABC book for future race car drivers.

Official Release

